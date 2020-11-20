Jerami Grant, Pistons Reportedly Agree to 3-Year, $60M Contract

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Forward Jerami Grant is heading to the Detroit Pistons after agreeing to a three-year, $60 million deal Friday.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the news.

In his one season with Denver, the 26-year-old averaged 12.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists while shooting 47.8 percent from the field and 40 percent from three while adding 11.6 points and 3.3 rebounds per game in the postseason.

The 39th overall pick for the Philadelphia 76ers in 2014 has spent plenty of time switching teams through his first five seasons in the league. Now he's moving on again.

After two years in Philly, Grant was sent to the Oklahoma City Thunder in November 2016 for Ersan Ilyasova and a draft pick. The Syracuse alum signed a three-year, $27.3 million deal with OKC, but despite marked improvement in his game, he was traded to Denver for a 2020 first-round pick in July 2019.

As the Nuggets have become a contender in the Western Conference, Grant filled in well off the bench behind Paul Millsap.

He'll look to continue his career in Detroit as the 2020-21 season tips off.