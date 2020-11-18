MLB Rumors: Latest on Mets' Pursuit of Marcell Ozuna, Cubs Trade Candidates

MLB Rumors: Latest on Mets' Pursuit of Marcell Ozuna, Cubs Trade CandidatesNovember 18, 2020
The exit of Theo Epstein from the Chicago Cubs after nearly a decade with the organization was both largely expected and still a bit shocking.
The franchise is embarking on its most perilous offseason since it lured in Jon Lester and it remains entirely unclear which direction the team will go. The decision now rests with new Cubs president—and Epstein’s protege—Jed Hoyer, who served as general manager in Chicago since his arrival with Epstein in 2011.
After winning the World Series in 2016, the Cubs are in the awkward position of having plenty of talent near the peak of their trade value, but not quite enough of that talent to win another title.
Which is why it came as little surprise when ESPN’s Buster Olney reported Sunday the Cubs are hinting at some major changes:
“In conversations with other teams, the Cubs are signaling there will be significant turnover on the roster, with a willingness to move almost any veteran -- as well as just about anyone from the core group of position players who won the 2016 World Series, including shortstop Javier Baez.”
Here’s how that could play out over the coming weeks.
Cubs’ Trade Chips
Javier Baez is undoubtedly the most intriguing name and the fact that Olney specifically pointed to his is noteworthy.
A two-time All-Star and the MVP runner-up in 2018, Baez might be the one Cubs player dealt at a relatively low cost. The 27-year-old saw his slashline fall to .203/.238/.360 in 2020, well below his career average of .264/.304/.360.
Cleveland Indians star Francisco Lindor is rightfully earning a lot of the chatter on the shortstop market, but Baez is arguably better defensively and $8.5 million cheaper. Both are expected to become unrestricted free agents after 2021. This could be an opportunity for a savvy team to scoop up Baez while the rest of the league eyes Lindor.
Elsewhere on Chicago’s payroll, left fielder Kyle Schwarber, 28, can become a free agent after this season and is due to make just $8 million. For teams in need of a designated hitter, this could be one of the better bargain plays.
The same could be said of first baseman Anthony Rizzo. The Cubs’ 31-year-old captain is owed $16.5 million in 2021 before hitting free agency in 2022. Rizzo would provide an instant upgrade for the better half of MLB’s contenders if Chicago is willing to part with him.
The biggest question mark may be second baseman David Bote. The 27-year-old is under club control until 2027. That alone could make him desirable in trade talks as well as a piece the Cubs aren’t ready to part with yet.
The Kris Bryant Conundrum
The 2016 MVP wasn’t listed among the team’s top trade chips for good reason: he might not be one of them.
According to Olney, Bryant’s stock has plummeted and his price tag isn’t helping matters:
“Rival evaluators are closely following the Cubs' handling of Kris Bryant, the 2016 NL MVP who will make something in the range of $18 million after posting a .644 OPS in 34 games in 2020. Bryant will be eligible for free agency next fall and the Cubs have made him available for trade in the past, but some officials wonder if Chicago can find a trade partner before Dec. 2 given Bryant's 2021 salary, which may be beyond what almost all teams are willing to pay. "You have to look at it this way. What would he get in salary [for 2021] on a one-year deal if he were a free agent right now?" one official said. "He probably wouldn't get $18 million."
Bryant notoriously had his service time manipulated to ensure Chicago received an extra year of club control before he came up for free agency. Now it seems there’s a possibility of moving him before this year’s non-tender deadline of December 2.
There’s no question the third baseman has had a rough go of it in Chicago the past few years. Between his declining play on the field, and the failure of his grievance case off it, it makes plenty of sense for both sides to split.
This would typically be a “buy-low” situation for a potential trade partner, but Bryant’s contract is holding that back.
If the Cubs can’t move him—and if Bryant’s play continues to decline—this could end up even uglier for everyone involved.
Mets Eyeing Marcell Ozuna
Elsewhere in the National League, it appears the New York Mets have their sights set on outfielder Marcell Ozuna in free agency.
Ozuna was a revelation for the Atlanta Braves in 2020, slashing .338/.431/.636 with 18 home runs and 56 RBI. Shortened season or not, that’s exactly the type of output you’d hope to see from a star player in a contract year.
According to Ken Davidoff of the New York Post, the Mets have “expressed interest” in Ozuna and are in need of a consistent right-handed bat in the lineup. This could be the first real test of new chairman Steve Cohen with the fanbase.
Ozuna will have a number of teams chasing after him this offseason, making him one of the few players who can expect to sign near his initial asking price. Cohen has stated he wants to win a World Series within the next three-to-five years. Going out and grabbing Ozuna would certainly help get the Mets to that stage.