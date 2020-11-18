MLB Rumors: Latest on Mets' Pursuit of Marcell Ozuna, Cubs Trade Candidates

0 of 3

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

The exit of Theo Epstein from the Chicago Cubs after nearly a decade with the organization was both largely expected and still a bit shocking.

The franchise is embarking on its most perilous offseason since it lured in Jon Lester and it remains entirely unclear which direction the team will go. The decision now rests with new Cubs president—and Epstein’s protege—Jed Hoyer, who served as general manager in Chicago since his arrival with Epstein in 2011.

After winning the World Series in 2016, the Cubs are in the awkward position of having plenty of talent near the peak of their trade value, but not quite enough of that talent to win another title.

Which is why it came as little surprise when ESPN’s Buster Olney reported Sunday the Cubs are hinting at some major changes:

“In conversations with other teams, the Cubs are signaling there will be significant turnover on the roster, with a willingness to move almost any veteran -- as well as just about anyone from the core group of position players who won the 2016 World Series, including shortstop Javier Baez.”

Here’s how that could play out over the coming weeks.