Fantasy Football Week 11: Biggest Sleepers at Every Position

Kirk Cousins vs. Dallas Cowboys (37 percent rostered)

DraftKings DFS Value: $6,200

In Week 10, Kirk Cousins had a solid outing versus a stingy Chicago Bears pass defense that ranks 12th in yards allowed while giving up just 12 scores through 10 contests. He threw for 292 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

Following the Minnesota Vikings' Week 7 bye, Cousins has thrown for six touchdowns and one interception, which is notable because he had been picked off 10 times before the break.

With Cousins' turnover rate down, managers can trust him against a Dallas Cowboys pass defense that's allowed 21 touchdowns and an average of 20.2 fantasy points to quarterbacks this season.

Jameis Winston vs. Atlanta Falcons (34 percent rostered)

DraftKings DFS Value: $5,900

According to ESPN's Ed Werder, quarterback Drew Brees will seek a second opinion after his medical scans revealed multiple fractured ribs and a collapsed lung. He missed the second half of the last outing because of his injuries, and Jameis Winston took over the huddle.

Although the New Orleans Saints haven't officially tabbed Winston as the starter for Week 11, his appearance in relief of Brees suggests he'll go under center Sunday. If so, the sixth-year signal-caller has one of the best possible matchups against the Atlanta Falcons, who allow the most fantasy points to quarterbacks.

Furthermore, Winston will have a healthy pair of starting wideouts in Michael Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders with running back Alvin Kamara leading the team in catches (67) and receiving yards (648).

Alex Smith vs. Cincinnati Bengals (8 percent rostered)

DraftKings DFS Value: $5,300

Alex Smith will make a second start as a compelling comeback story, overcoming several leg surgeries to continue his career. In relief of Kyle Allen (ankle surgery), he's played the last two games and thrown for 325-plus yards in both contests.

Typically accurate, Smith has completed 68.3 percent of his passes through three appearances, but he's only recorded one touchdown. Nevertheless, the Cincinnati Bengals offer a favorable matchup. They're tied for seventh in fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks.

With Smith's gaudy yard totals, he's an appealing streamer against a pass defense that's allowed 21 scores in nine games.