Fantasy Football Week 11: Biggest Sleepers at Every Position

Fantasy Football Week 11: Biggest Sleepers at Every PositionNovember 20, 2020
Whenever fantasy football managers frantically search for replacement starters, they understand the thin line between a sleeper pick and a nightmare.
The riskiest acquisitions can propel your squad to victory or sink a lineup with a dud in the points column. Managers who took a chance on an undrafted rookie reaped a big reward in Week 10.
With the Miami Dolphins' backfield in flux last Sunday, Salvon Ahmed became an option. Though mostly unheard of within the fantasy realm, he delivered on the field, logging 21 carries for 85 yards and a touchdown.
Workhorse running backs don't just pop up on the waiver wire every week, but we'll dig deep to uncover some matchups that could pay comparable dividends for your lineup.
All sleeper picks below are available in more than 50 percent of Yahoo leagues.
Quarterbacks
Kirk Cousins vs. Dallas Cowboys (37 percent rostered)
In Week 10, Kirk Cousins had a solid outing versus a stingy Chicago Bears pass defense that ranks 12th in yards allowed while giving up just 12 scores through 10 contests. He threw for 292 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.
Following the Minnesota Vikings' Week 7 bye, Cousins has thrown for six touchdowns and one interception, which is notable because he had been picked off 10 times before the break.
With Cousins' turnover rate down, managers can trust him against a Dallas Cowboys pass defense that's allowed 21 touchdowns and an average of 20.2 fantasy points to quarterbacks this season.
Jameis Winston vs. Atlanta Falcons (34 percent rostered)
According to ESPN's Ed Werder, quarterback Drew Brees will seek a second opinion after his medical scans revealed multiple fractured ribs and a collapsed lung. He missed the second half of the last outing because of his injuries, and Jameis Winston took over the huddle.
Although the New Orleans Saints haven't officially tabbed Winston as the starter for Week 11, his appearance in relief of Brees suggests he'll go under center Sunday. If so, the sixth-year signal-caller has one of the best possible matchups against the Atlanta Falcons, who allow the most fantasy points to quarterbacks.
Furthermore, Winston will have a healthy pair of starting wideouts in Michael Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders with running back Alvin Kamara leading the team in catches (67) and receiving yards (648).
Alex Smith vs. Cincinnati Bengals (8 percent rostered)
Alex Smith will make a second start as a compelling comeback story, overcoming several leg surgeries to continue his career. In relief of Kyle Allen (ankle surgery), he's played the last two games and thrown for 325-plus yards in both contests.
Typically accurate, Smith has completed 68.3 percent of his passes through three appearances, but he's only recorded one touchdown. Nevertheless, the Cincinnati Bengals offer a favorable matchup. They're tied for seventh in fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks.
With Smith's gaudy yard totals, he's an appealing streamer against a pass defense that's allowed 21 scores in nine games.
Running Backs
Rex Burkhead vs. Houston Texans (41 percent rostered)
Rex Burkhead has worked his way into a timeshare with running back Damien Harris on the ground and pass-catching duties out of the backfield. Over the last two weeks, he's recorded 25 touches for 133 yards and three touchdowns.
In Week 10, quarterback Cam Newton and wideout Jakobi Meyers threw a touchdown pass to Burkhead. With a steady role on offense, the dual-threat running back will likely sustain his workload even if Sony Michel rejoins the backfield from injured reserve (quad).
Michel hasn't suited up since Week 3, so expect the New England Patriots to ease him back into action if he does play Sunday. Burkhead has at least another week to post solid numbers against a Houston Texans defense that allows the second-most fantasy points to running backs this season.
La'Mical Perine vs. Los Angeles Chargers (31 percent rostered)
After starting 37-year-old Frank Gore in eight of the first nine games, the New York Jets will finally hand the reins over to rookie fourth-rounder La'Mical Perine.
According to ESPN's Rich Cimini, the Jets want to see if Perine can handle a lead role in the remaining contests. Thus far, he's recorded 218 scrimmage yards, averaging 3.8 yards per touch with a score on the ground.
In Week 11, Perine will take on an expanded workload against a Los Angeles Chargers defense that allows an average of 18.6 fantasy points (16th) to running backs.
Devontae Booker vs. Kansas City Chiefs (8 percent rostered)
The Las Vegas Raiders' rushing offense hasn't been a one-man show featuring Josh Jacobs in recent weeks.
Over the last two contests, Devontae Booker has recorded 24 rushing attempts for 149 yards and three touchdowns. With starting offensive tackle Kolton Miller out during that span, the Raiders have embraced a physical approach, employing a two-man, run-heavy attack, which neutralizes constant pocket pressure around quarterback Derek Carr.
Head coach Jon Gruden said Miller showed "positive signs" in his recovery from an ankle injury. Yet his return may not change the team's offensive motive. The Kansas City Chiefs field the 29th-ranked run defense. The Raiders could attempt to rush for 200-plus yards, which they've done twice since Week 8.
Coming off a season high in rushing yards (81), Booker could keep rolling through the Chiefs defense.
Wide Receivers
Michael Pittman Jr. vs. Green Bay Packers (35 percent rostered)
In Week 10, rookie second-rounder Michael Pittman Jr. had his best performance of the season, hauling in seven passes for 101 yards against the Tennessee Titans. He's averaged 14-plus yards per reception in each of the last two games as a big-play receiver.
With wideout T.Y. Hilton struggling (26 catches for 291 yards), quarterback Philip Rivers doesn't have a go-to pass-catching option. Zach Pascal leads the Indianapolis Colts in targets (45), while running back Nyheim Hines has a team-high 33 receptions. Managers should look for the hot hand in the passing attack.
Despite a tough matchup versus a Green Bay Packers pass defense that's tied for 22nd in fantasy points allowed to wide receivers, Pittman's target share gives him upside. Rivers has thrown to him 15 times since Week 9.
Breshad Perriman vs. Los Angeles Chargers (10 percent rostered)
Breshad Perriman came on strong before the New York Jets' Week 10 bye. Quarterback Joe Flacco connected with him on five completions for 101 yards and two touchdowns against the New England Patriots' top-10 pass defense.
On Monday, head coach Adam Gase told reporters that Flacco will start for Sam Darnold (shoulder), which keeps his rapport with Perriman alive for at least another week. Gang Green will face the Los Angeles Chargers' middling 16th-ranked pass defense that's allowed 18 touchdowns this season. Perriman is dealing with a shoulder injury but went through a limited practice Wednesday.
Last year, in an expanded role with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Perriman became a late-season fantasy gem, logging 20 receptions for 419 yards and five touchdowns between Weeks 13 and 16. As a starter, he could post solid numbers through the end of this campaign as well.
Jakeem Grant Sr. vs. Denver Broncos (8 percent rostered)
After Week 9, Miami Dolphins wideout Preston Williams landed on injured reserve with a foot sprain. He'll miss at least two more contests. Last Sunday, Jakeem Grant Sr. took on a larger role to fill the void.
Grant had a decent showing, logging four receptions for 43 yards and a touchdown. He also tied with tight end Mike Gesicki for second on the team in targets (five).
Grant has upside with a fair amount of looks in the passing game and a decent matchup against the Denver Broncos, who allow an average of 24.5 fantasy points to wide receivers (tied for 15th).
Tight Ends
Robert Tonyan vs. Indianapolis Colts (46 percent rostered)
Wide receiver Davante Adams practiced with limitations Wednesday and sat out Thursday because of an ankle injury. As he trends in the wrong direction in terms of availability, quarterback Aaron Rodgers may have to rely on other targets against the Indianapolis Colts Sunday.
Adams didn't suit up for Weeks 3 and 4 because of a hamstring injury. In those games, Robert Tonyan recorded 11 receptions for 148 yards and four touchdowns.
If Adams misses the next outing, Tonyan could once again have a big role in the passing game.
Dalton Schultz vs. Minnesota Vikings (19 percent rostered)
On Monday, Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters that quarterback Andy Dalton (concussion) went through a full practice. He's an upgrade over rookie seventh-rounder Ben DiNucci and Garrett Gilbert, the two signal-callers who made the last two starts.
Despite subpar quarterback play in the previous two contests, Dalton Schultz put together decent performances, recording a combined 10 receptions for 101 yards. He could see a boost in production with a more experienced starter at the helm.
Coming off a bye, the Cowboys draw the Minnesota Vikings' 27th-ranked pass defense on a short week. Schultz has starting potential with a high floor in this matchup.
Kyle Rudolph vs. Dallas Cowboys (7 percent rostered)
Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. (groin) missed the team's Week 10 outing, which allowed Kyle Rudolph to play a bigger role in the aerial attack. He saw a season-high five targets.
On the first drive, Rudolph lost a fumble, but quarterback Kirk Cousins continued to target him throughout the game. He racked up 63 receiving yards—the second-highest total on the team.
Managers in desperate need of tight end production should pick up and hold Rudolph until Smith goes through a full practice. The Vikings will go up against the Cowboys, who rank 11th in fantasy points allowed to tight ends.
