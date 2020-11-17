James Harden Trade Rumors: Celtics Have 'No Interest' in Move for Rockets Star

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Houston Rockets star James Harden may be on the move this offseason, but he apparently will not be wearing Boston Celtics green in 2020-21.

According to Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald, a league source said Boston has "no interest" in trading for Harden.

Where Harden lands is one of the biggest storylines of the offseason.

After all, his resume includes the 2017-18 MVP, three scoring titles, seven All-NBA selections, eight All-Star nods and an assist title. He averaged a head-turning 34.3 points per game last season for the Rockets and can take over at a moment's notice as one of the best offensive forces in the league.

While there are some fair questions about his ability to come through in the biggest moments since he doesn't have a ring and has fallen short in the playoffs a number of times, adding him to a roster that also includes Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Kemba Walker would have made Boston all the more dangerous as a championship contender.

Alas, it appears more likely Harden ends up on another Eastern Conference contender.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Arizona State product turned down a two-year, $103 million contract extension from the Rockets that would have been added to the three years and $133 million remaining on his current deal.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"He's singularly focused on a trade to the Brooklyn Nets," Wojnarowski wrote.

Trading for Harden would help the Celtics prevent a Harden, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving trio in the Eastern Conference, but it seems as if they have no plans of doing so as the 2020-21 campaign approaches.