Mike Tomlin: Steelers Aren't a 'Big Ten Team Playing a MAC Opponent' in Jaguars

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Even with an important divisional battle ahead on the schedule, the Pittsburgh Steelers are not looking past the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 11.

Pittsburgh faces the Baltimore Ravens in Week 12, but head coach Mike Tomlin showed plenty of respect to the 1-8 Jaguars Tuesday, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN:

"We are not a Big Ten team playing a MAC opponent this week. Every time we step into a stadium, we're playing professionals, players and coaches. We've got a ridiculous level of respect for that. Write your story, follow your storylines about trap games and things of that nature. We understand what we're going into in Jacksonville, that that's a group that's trying to kick our butt. A professional group, capable group, and we're preparing with that understanding."

The Jaguars are entering Sunday's game with eight straight losses, but the last two have been decided by just six combined points. The squad was a heavy underdog last week against the Green Bay Packers yet held a lead in the fourth quarter behind rookie quarterback Jake Luton before eventually suffering a loss.

Meanwhile, the undefeated Steelers have suffered plenty of disappointing losses in recent years under Tomlin. Losses to the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns cost the team a chance at the playoffs last year, while the 2018 squad dropped two games to teams with losing records late in the season.

The upcoming Thanksgiving Day battle against the Ravens will get a lot more publicity, but the Steelers can't lose focus against Jacksonville.