NBA Draft 2020: Start Time, Order, Prospects Guide and Mock Draft Predictions

0 of 3

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

The 2020 NBA draft is finally here, which means that 60 prospects will hear their name called and realize their dream of getting a chance to play in the league.

There's no clear cut No. 1 overall pick in this draft, so the lottery will likely be filled with suspense, surprise and swaps.

While the order may shift, the three players that should come off the board first are Anthony Edwards, James Wiseman and LaMelo Ball.

After that, it's anybody's call and based on all of the pre-draft trades that have already been made, the needs of all 30 teams has changed, so that will definitely affect who they'll select Wednesday night.

Here's the final mock draft and a look at a few of the top prospects.

NBA Draft TV Schedule

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 18

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Livestream: WatchESPN

NBA Mock Draft, 1st Round

1. Minnesota Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia

2. Golden State Warriors: James Wiseman, C, Memphis



3. Charlotte Hornets: LaMelo Ball, PG/SG, Illawarra Hawks

4. Chicago Bulls: Deni Avdija, SF/PF, Maccabi Tel Aviv

5. Cleveland Cavaliers: Obi Toppin, PF/C, Dayton

6. Atlanta Hawks: Onyeka Okongwu, PF/C, USC

7. Detroit Pistons: Tyrese Haliburton, PG, Iowa State

8. New York Knicks: Devin Vassell, SF, Florida State

9. Washington Wizards: Isaac Okoro, SF/PF, Auburn

10. Phoenix Suns: Kira Lewis Jr., PG, Alabama

11. San Antonio Spurs: Aaron Nesmith, SF, Vanderbilt

12. Sacramento Kings: Patrick Williams, PF, Florida State

13. New Orleans Pelicans: Saddiq Bey, SF/PF, Villanova

14. Boston Celtics (via Memphis Grizzlies): Killian Hayes, PG, Ratiopharm Ulm

15. Orlando Magic: Cole Anthony, PG, North Carolina

16. Portland Trail Blazers: RJ Hampton, SG, New Zealand Breakers

17. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Brooklyn Nets): Tyrese Maxey, SG, Kentucky

18. Dallas Mavericks: Aleksej Pokusevski, PF, Olympiacos B

19. Brooklyn Nets (via Philadelphia 76ers): Josh Green, SG, Arizona

20. Miami Heat: Precious Achiuwa, PF/C, Memphis

21. Philadelphia 76ers (via Oklahoma City Thunder): Tyrell Terry, PG, Stanford

22. Denver Nuggets (via Houston Rockets): Grant Riller, PG/SG, Charleston

23. Utah Jazz: Theo Maledon, PG, ASVEL

24. Milwaukee Bucks (via Indiana Pacers): Leandro Bolmaro, SG/SF, Barcelona

25. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Denver Nuggets): Daniel Oturu, C, Minnesota

26. Boston Celtics: Jaden McDaniels, SF/PF, Washington

27. New York Knicks (via Los Angeles Clippers): Jahmi'us Ramsey, SG, Texas Tech

28. Los Angeles Lakers: Cassius Winston, PG, Michigan State

29. Toronto Raptors: Jalen Smith, PF/C, Maryland

30. Boston Celtics (via Milwaukee Bucks): Zeke Nnaji, C, Arizona