NBA Draft 2020: Start Time, Order, Prospects Guide and Mock Draft Predictions
The 2020 NBA draft is finally here, which means that 60 prospects will hear their name called and realize their dream of getting a chance to play in the league.
There's no clear cut No. 1 overall pick in this draft, so the lottery will likely be filled with suspense, surprise and swaps.
While the order may shift, the three players that should come off the board first are Anthony Edwards, James Wiseman and LaMelo Ball.
After that, it's anybody's call and based on all of the pre-draft trades that have already been made, the needs of all 30 teams has changed, so that will definitely affect who they'll select Wednesday night.
Here's the final mock draft and a look at a few of the top prospects.
NBA Draft TV Schedule
Date: Wednesday, Nov. 18
Time: 8 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Livestream: WatchESPN
NBA Mock Draft, 1st Round
1. Minnesota Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia
2. Golden State Warriors: James Wiseman, C, Memphis
3. Charlotte Hornets: LaMelo Ball, PG/SG, Illawarra Hawks
4. Chicago Bulls: Deni Avdija, SF/PF, Maccabi Tel Aviv
5. Cleveland Cavaliers: Obi Toppin, PF/C, Dayton
6. Atlanta Hawks: Onyeka Okongwu, PF/C, USC
7. Detroit Pistons: Tyrese Haliburton, PG, Iowa State
8. New York Knicks: Devin Vassell, SF, Florida State
9. Washington Wizards: Isaac Okoro, SF/PF, Auburn
10. Phoenix Suns: Kira Lewis Jr., PG, Alabama
11. San Antonio Spurs: Aaron Nesmith, SF, Vanderbilt
12. Sacramento Kings: Patrick Williams, PF, Florida State
13. New Orleans Pelicans: Saddiq Bey, SF/PF, Villanova
14. Boston Celtics (via Memphis Grizzlies): Killian Hayes, PG, Ratiopharm Ulm
15. Orlando Magic: Cole Anthony, PG, North Carolina
16. Portland Trail Blazers: RJ Hampton, SG, New Zealand Breakers
17. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Brooklyn Nets): Tyrese Maxey, SG, Kentucky
18. Dallas Mavericks: Aleksej Pokusevski, PF, Olympiacos B
19. Brooklyn Nets (via Philadelphia 76ers): Josh Green, SG, Arizona
20. Miami Heat: Precious Achiuwa, PF/C, Memphis
21. Philadelphia 76ers (via Oklahoma City Thunder): Tyrell Terry, PG, Stanford
22. Denver Nuggets (via Houston Rockets): Grant Riller, PG/SG, Charleston
23. Utah Jazz: Theo Maledon, PG, ASVEL
24. Milwaukee Bucks (via Indiana Pacers): Leandro Bolmaro, SG/SF, Barcelona
25. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Denver Nuggets): Daniel Oturu, C, Minnesota
26. Boston Celtics: Jaden McDaniels, SF/PF, Washington
27. New York Knicks (via Los Angeles Clippers): Jahmi'us Ramsey, SG, Texas Tech
28. Los Angeles Lakers: Cassius Winston, PG, Michigan State
29. Toronto Raptors: Jalen Smith, PF/C, Maryland
30. Boston Celtics (via Milwaukee Bucks): Zeke Nnaji, C, Arizona
Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia
For Anthony Edwards, it's not where you start, it's where you finish.
Since the offseason began, His name has volleyed between spots in the Top 5, but on the final day leading into the draft, his name is back on top.
And for good reason.
Supremely athletic and able to score the ball with ease, Edwards is a great prospect and could easily fit in with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Right now, they have the duo of D'Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns, that play well together.
Edwards could be the third option right away.
The Georgia standout has an NBA-ready body, he's strong, he's fast and he can score the ball.
While he did average 19.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game, he struggled from the three-point line, shooting only 29.4 percent.
To be successful at the pro level, he'll need to work on and improve his deep ball.
But on the plus side, he's a willing defender and the Timberwolves need all the help they can get on that side of the ball.
This is Minnesota's first No. 1 pick since they selected Towns back in 2015. Gersson Rosas wants to get this selection right and, luckily, he can't go wrong with a player like Edwards.
James Wiseman, C, Memphis
In any other draft, James Wiseman would go No. 1.
But the Timberwolves have the first pick and he's already let it be known that he doesn't want to go there.
So for the time being, there'll be no twin towers in Minnesota.
That could be good news for the Golden State Warriors.
Sure, they've said on a few occasions that they weren't high on Wiseman, but that could be a smokescreen.
On paper, he's a great fit for what they already have. They've got Draymond Green as the Swiss army knife, Klay Thompson as the sniper and Stephen Curry as the MVP.
Andrew Wiggins could be the third scoring option if he stays, so Wiseman can be brought along slowly as a rim-runner, screen-setter and rim-protector.
In his short stint in Memphis, the seven-footer showed his versatility, averaging 19.7 points, 10.7 rebounds and 3.0 blocks per game, so he can do all the things that head coach Steve Kerr will ask of him.
And for all of the natural abilities he has on defense, he can greatly improve on them under Green's tutelage.
If the Warriors opt for most-talented, they'll take Wiseman. If they go for fit, they might trade down to get a player like Tyrese Haliburton or Isaac Okoro.
No matter where Wiseman lands, though, he's got the tools to be special in the league, but it will up to him to put them all together.
LaMelo Ball, PG/SG, Illawarra Hawks
LaMelo Ball is already box office.
His name is everywhere and by all accounts, he's built for the scrutiny that comes along with it.
He took the road less travelled, played with grown men and elevated his draft stock to challenge everyone on going No. 1 overall.
That speaks volumes about this kid's star power and ability to shine through obstacles.
The youngest Ball brother has always been a winner and his time with the Illawarra Hawks proved that he's ready for the next level.
He can handle the ball at an elite level, he can pass, he can run a team and, most of all, he can handle the spotlight.
The Charlotte Hornets have been a team in limbo for years, having only made the playoffs three times in 18 years.
They need a star to turn things around and Ball could be that missing piece.
Charlotte would need to surround Ball with shooters and players that can run with him, but they need to start somewhere.
The Hornets haven't had the best luck drafting talent, so there's a chance that they don't take Ball or trade the pick and take another player lower on the board.
Luckily for Ball, there are a number of teams that need a point guard, so wherever he lands, look for him to make the most out of the opportunity and put on a show from day one.