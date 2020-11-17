Jamal Adams Says He 'Fought Depression' Before Jets Traded Him to Seahawks

Jamal Adams Says He 'Fought Depression' Before Jets Traded Him to SeahawksNovember 17, 2020
Spending three seasons with the New York Jets took a toll on Jamal Adams' mental health.
The Jets traded Adams to the Seattle Seahawks in July. The All-Pro safety said on the All Things Covered podcast he "fought depression in New York." He said his father was even concerned for him and reached out to his agent to resolve the matter.
Adams said he was especially frustrated because he felt the Jets "do not want to win."
We truly appreciate Jamal Adams not only for joining @ATCoveredPod, but for opening up and feeling comfortable sharing that he fought depression while with the Jets.
