Jamal Adams Says He 'Fought Depression' Before Jets Traded Him to Seahawks

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

Spending three seasons with the New York Jets took a toll on Jamal Adams' mental health.

The Jets traded Adams to the Seattle Seahawks in July. The All-Pro safety said on the All Things Covered podcast he "fought depression in New York." He said his father was even concerned for him and reached out to his agent to resolve the matter.

Adams said he was especially frustrated because he felt the Jets "do not want to win."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.