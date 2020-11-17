    Jamal Adams Says He 'Fought Depression' Before Jets Traded Him to Seahawks

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 17, 2020

    Seattle Seahawks strong safety Jamal Adams (33) walks on the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
    Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

    Spending three seasons with the New York Jets took a toll on Jamal Adams' mental health.

    The Jets traded Adams to the Seattle Seahawks in July. The All-Pro safety said on the All Things Covered podcast he "fought depression in New York." He said his father was even concerned for him and reached out to his agent to resolve the matter.

    Adams said he was especially frustrated because he felt the Jets "do not want to win."

               

