ATP World Tour Finals 2020 Results: Rafael Nadal's Loss Headlines Tuesday's Play

Frank Augstein/Associated Press

The stakes are beginning to rise in the third day of the 2020 ATP Finals at London's O2 Arena.

Having earned wins in their opening matches, Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem were looking to seal a place in the semifinals Tuesday.

Nadal needed one of two circumstances: a straight-set victory or a win and an Andrey Rublev win over Stefanos Tsitsipas. Thiem needed an upset of Nadal and Tsitsipas to knock off Rublev.

Survival is the focus for Tsitsipas and Rublev, who lost their opening matches. Dave Seminara of the ATP Tour's official site noted Kei Nishikora (2016) was the last player to advance after going 1-2 in the round-robin stage. David Nalbandian in 2006 was the last to move on after losing his first two matches.

Tuesday's second clash is in effect an ATP Finals eliminator.

Tuesday's Draw

Video Play Button Videos you might like

No. 3 Dominic Thiem def. No. 2 Rafael Nadal 7-6 (7), 7-6 (4)

No. 6 Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. No. 7 Andrey Rublev, 3 p.m. ET

Full draw and standings are available on the ATP Finals' official site

Recap

For the second time in 2020, Thiem got the better of Nadal. Their Australian Open encounter featured three tiebreakers, and the margins in Thiem's win Tuesday were equally slim.

Neither player budged on serve in the first set. Thiem got the closest, pushing Nadal to deuce in the sixth game before the 20-time Grand Slam champion held.

Nadal looked to be in the driver's seat in the tiebreaker after jumping ahead 5-2. Thiem took the next three points to tie things up. Nadal still had two more opportunities to claim the set, with the 27-year-old Austrian battling back each time.

Up 8-7, Thiem unleashed a powerful cross-court forehand winner.

The second set played out largely as the first did. Nadal went up a break to take a 4-3 lead, but Thiem responded in kind in the next game.

Up 5-4, Thiem had three match points with Nadal on serve. The Spaniard dug deep to stay alive.

The 2020 U.S. Open champion wasn't to be denied in the end. He gained the upper hand in the second tiebreaker, and a backhand from Nadal sailed wide to bring the proceedings to a close.

Now, Thiem is left to wait and see whether he'll have qualified for the semifinals by the time Tuesday's action is in the books.