3 Takeaways from Bears' Week 10 Loss

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

The Chicago Bears fell to 5-5 on Monday night in a bitter loss to the rival Minnesota Vikings. Chicago lost quarterback Nick Foles to a hip injury in the fourth quarter, though the injury may not be as serious as it initially appeared.

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, initial tests showed no fracture in Foles' hip. There should be at least some chance that Foles is able to return after the Week 11 bye. It's worth wondering, though, if Foles' health will really matter.

Chicago has now lost four straight and no longer looks like the playoff squad it appeared to be early in the season. With two games remaining against the Green Bay Packers and another date with Minnesota on the schedule, Monday's loss has put Chicago on thin ice in the wild card race.

Here's what else we learned during Chicago's Week 10 loss.