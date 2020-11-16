    Drew McIntyre Beats Randy Orton for WWE Title; to Face Reigns at Survivor Series

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 17, 2020

    Credit: WWE.com

    Raw will have a new representative in the champion vs. champion match against Roman Reigns at Survivor Series.  

    Drew McIntyre defeated Randy Orton to win the WWE Championship on Monday night. McIntyre countered out of an RKO and threw Orton off the ropes to set up a Claymore Kick for the victory.

              

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Grading Monday Night Raw 📝

      🏆 Drew McIntyre is WWE Champ 🦄 The New Day stay tag champs 📲 Full grades and recap in app

      Grading Monday Night Raw 📝
      WWE logo
      WWE

      Grading Monday Night Raw 📝

      Kevin Berge
      via Bleacher Report

      We Want to Hear from You 👂

      Fill out this survey and you could win $500 📲

      We Want to Hear from You 👂
      WWE logo
      WWE

      We Want to Hear from You 👂

      Qualtrics
      via Qualtrics

      Around the Wrestling Universe

      🗣️ Miro on WWE firing Zelina Vega 👏 Paul Heyman praises Roman Reigns 🤕 Brodie Lee injury update

      Around the Wrestling Universe
      WWE logo
      WWE

      Around the Wrestling Universe

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      B/R Wrestling Weekly Predictions 🔮

      🐍 The Viper retains his title 😤 Pac wins in 1st match back 📲 What to expect from this week

      B/R Wrestling Weekly Predictions 🔮
      WWE logo
      WWE

      B/R Wrestling Weekly Predictions 🔮

      Erik Beaston
      via Bleacher Report