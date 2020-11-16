Drew McIntyre Beats Randy Orton for WWE Title; to Face Reigns at Survivor Series

Credit: WWE.com

Raw will have a new representative in the champion vs. champion match against Roman Reigns at Survivor Series.

Drew McIntyre defeated Randy Orton to win the WWE Championship on Monday night. McIntyre countered out of an RKO and threw Orton off the ropes to set up a Claymore Kick for the victory.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.