MLB Free Agents: Latest Rumors, Predictions for Marcell Ozuna, Nelson Cruz, More

1 of 3

Eric Gay/Associated Press

Ozuna arrived in Atlanta after a pair of frustrating years with the St. Louis Cardinals.

While the right-handed slugger still hit 52 combined homers between 2018 and 2019, he was not the same kind of slugger he had been with the Miami Marlins in 2017. Ozuna also drew criticism for his declining play in left field.

But the Santo Domingo native was reborn in 2020. Ozuna led the National League in homers (18), RBI (56) and total bases (145). He posted a 1.067 OPS and ranked in the 94th percentile or higher in terms of barrels, average exit velocity and hard-hit rate, per Baseball Savant.

Ozuna's gamble in himself pays off, and now he enters the market as one of the most coveted players available. There are still questions about his defense, especially considering he spent most of the season as the team's designated hitter. It remains to be seen whether the universal DH will stick around in 2021.

Still, Ozuna is generating plenty of interest. Ken Davidoff of the New York Post reported the New York Mets are interested in Ozuna, while Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported "No less than 10 teams" are showing interest, including the Braves.



The 30-year-old could be a fit in the Big Apple, but the Mets have more pressing needs behind the plate and on the mound. The Washington Nationals are another team that could look to pry Ozuna away from their NL East rival.

However, the Braves would be wise to re-sign their premier slugger. Ozuna not only thrived hitting in the middle of Atlanta's high-powered offense, but was also the perfect form of lineup protection for Freddie Freeman, who is fresh off an MVP season.

The Braves will re-sign Ozuna and possibly dangle one of their top outfield prospects in an effort to acquire more starting pitching.

Prediction: Ozuna re-signs with the Braves