MLB Free Agents: Latest Rumors, Predictions for Marcell Ozuna, Nelson Cruz, MoreNovember 17, 2020
MLB Free Agents: Latest Rumors, Predictions for Marcell Ozuna, Nelson Cruz, More
Marcell Ozuna might have helped his own impending free-agent case more than any other player in baseball this past season.
The 30-year-old bet on himself by signing a one-year deal with the Atlanta Braves last offseason. Ozuna then put together one of the finest seasons of his career, and is now primed to cash in on his success.
In an offseason full of questions and possible financial challenges, Ozuna might be one of the few players to get a multiyear deal. He certainly will have a crowded market as one of the top hitters available.
Here are some of the latest rumors and predictions regarding Ozuna and a pair of Minnesota Twins hoping to land multiyear contracts this offseason.
Marcell Ozuna
Ozuna arrived in Atlanta after a pair of frustrating years with the St. Louis Cardinals.
While the right-handed slugger still hit 52 combined homers between 2018 and 2019, he was not the same kind of slugger he had been with the Miami Marlins in 2017. Ozuna also drew criticism for his declining play in left field.
But the Santo Domingo native was reborn in 2020. Ozuna led the National League in homers (18), RBI (56) and total bases (145). He posted a 1.067 OPS and ranked in the 94th percentile or higher in terms of barrels, average exit velocity and hard-hit rate, per Baseball Savant.
Ozuna's gamble in himself pays off, and now he enters the market as one of the most coveted players available. There are still questions about his defense, especially considering he spent most of the season as the team's designated hitter. It remains to be seen whether the universal DH will stick around in 2021.
Still, Ozuna is generating plenty of interest. Ken Davidoff of the New York Post reported the New York Mets are interested in Ozuna, while Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported "No less than 10 teams" are showing interest, including the Braves.
The 30-year-old could be a fit in the Big Apple, but the Mets have more pressing needs behind the plate and on the mound. The Washington Nationals are another team that could look to pry Ozuna away from their NL East rival.
However, the Braves would be wise to re-sign their premier slugger. Ozuna not only thrived hitting in the middle of Atlanta's high-powered offense, but was also the perfect form of lineup protection for Freddie Freeman, who is fresh off an MVP season.
The Braves will re-sign Ozuna and possibly dangle one of their top outfield prospects in an effort to acquire more starting pitching.
Prediction: Ozuna re-signs with the Braves
Nelson Cruz
Whereas Ozuna has some experience playing the outfield, Nelson Cruz is strictly a DH. But that can only do so much to limit his value, given how prolific he has been at the plate in recent years.
Cruz leads all of baseball with 260 homers since 2014, per FanGraphs, including 16 in 2020. The 40-year-old slashed .303/.397/.595 and tied his career-high with a 169 OPS+ en route to his fourth Silver Slugger Award.
Much of the Minnesota Twins' lineup struggled in 2020, whether because of an assortment of injuries or general regression. But Cruz was the ever-imposing slugger capable of going yard in any at-bat while still hitting for average and always posing a threat to drive in runs.
Unlike Ozuna, Cruz will demand less both in terms of years (given his age) and guaranteed dollars. However, La Velle E. Neal of the Star Tribune reported Cruz is still looking for a multiyear deal.
Cruz seems willing to wait out his market. Dan Hayes of The Athletic reported Cruz is not expected to sign a deal soon, probably because he is awaiting a determination on the universal DH for next season. However, there is reason to believe he will remain with the Twins.
Both Neal and Hayes reported the two sides have had discussions about an extended partnership, and Twins general manager Derek Falvey said at the conclusion of the season he wanted to re-sign Cruz.
Thus, Minnesota and Cruz will eventually hash out the terms of a new deal. The veteran holds the lineup together, and is a valued clubhouse and community leader.
Prediction: Cruz re-signs with the Twins
Jake Odorizzi
The Twins also have some pitchers headed for free agency, with Odorizzi chief among them.
Odorizzi could have been a free agent last offseason, but instead opted to take the qualifying offer. The move seemingly backfired, as the right-hander made just four starts due to injury. However, there is a shortage of premium pitching targets this year, and Odorizzi is still garnering plenty of interest despite a forgettable 2020.
Buster Olney of ESPN reported the Mets, San Francisco Giants and Toronto Blue Jays are among the teams thought to be interested in signing Odorizzi, in addition to the Twins.
The 30-year-old was coming off one of the best seasons of his career prior to 2020. Odorizzi made his first All-Star team in 2019, going 15-7 with a 3.51 ERA. He posted career-high marks in strikeouts per nine innings (10.1), ERA+ (129) and fielding independent pitching (3.36), per Baseball Reference.
It is possible teams view 2020 as an aberration for Odorizzi. He had a sore back early in the year, and was subsequently sidelined for the remainder of the season after being struck in the chest in August.
Teams have already been aggressive in pursuing pitching, a trend that is likely to increase with both Marcus Stroman and Kevin Gausman accepting their qualifying offers for 2021.
The Blue Jays could be the team in the best position to sign Odorizzi. Toronto has a budding group of position players, and already showed a determination to bolster the rotation after signing Robbie Ray to a one-year deal.
General manager Ross Atkins has suggested the team will be major players in the market this offseason, and he could be willing to offer Odorizzi a fairly lucrative, multiyear deal to add more rotation depth.
Prediction: Odorizzi signs with the Blue Jays
All stats obtained via Baseball Reference, unless otherwise noted.