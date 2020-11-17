Bowl Projections 2020: Updated CFP Predictions for Week 12

0 of 3

Ken Ruinard/Associated Press

Tuesday will mark the beginning of the one-week countdown until the first official College Football Playoff rankings are released. Until then, all the prognostication, projections and polls will be just that.

But that doesn't stop anyone—including us—from throwing out potential scenarios, and there are many when it comes to the CFP and New Year's Six bowl.

Alabama, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Clemson all have a fast-track to the playoff, but Texas A&M, Florida, BYU and Cincinnati are waiting in the wings if any member of that quartet slips up.

Teams like Miami, Indiana, Oregon, and Wisconsin are on the periphery, but it's hard to see a scenario in which any of them jump into the top four, save for Indiana running the table and upsetting Ohio State.

Instead, those teams, along with the Big 12 champion—Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, or Iowa State—will be competing for spots in the Cotton, Peach, Fiesta and Orange bowls.