Report: 5-10 NBA Teams Expected to Allow Fans in Arenas to Start 2020-21 Season

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

The NBA will be returning in December, but as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spike around the United States, most NBA teams won't be hosting games in front of fans.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, only 5-10 teams are expected to have spectators in attendance to start the season.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.