Report: 5-10 NBA Teams Expected to Allow Fans in Arenas to Start 2020-21 Season

Report: 5-10 NBA Teams Expected to Allow Fans in Arenas to Start 2020-21 SeasonNovember 17, 2020
Ashley Landis/Associated Press
The NBA will be returning in December, but as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spike around the United States, most NBA teams won't be hosting games in front of fans.
Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, only 5-10 teams are expected to have spectators in attendance to start the season.
