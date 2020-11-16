    Report: 5-10 NBA Teams Expected to Allow Fans in Arenas to Start 2020-21 Season

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistNovember 17, 2020

    Black Lives Matter is displayed near the NBA logo in an empty basketball arena Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The NBA playoffs will resume Saturday after the league and the National Basketball Players Association detailed the commitments that made players comfortable continuing the postseason. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)
    Ashley Landis/Associated Press

    The NBA will be returning in December, but as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spike around the United States, most NBA teams won't be hosting games in front of fans. 

    Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, only 5-10 teams are expected to have spectators in attendance to start the season. 

                       

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      CP3 Trade Winners and Losers 📝

      Three winners and two losers in the first blockbuster trade of the offseason ⬇️

      CP3 Trade Winners and Losers 📝
      NBA logo
      NBA

      CP3 Trade Winners and Losers 📝

      Sean Highkin
      via Bleacher Report

      Final NBA Mock Draft 🔮

      @Jonwass' last mock draft is live. See who we have your squad taking Wednesday 📲

      Final NBA Mock Draft 🔮
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Final NBA Mock Draft 🔮

      Jonathan Wasserman
      via Bleacher Report

      Predicting NBA Draft Busts ⚠️

      @Jonwass picks five prospects who could have trouble producing at the next level ⬇️

      Predicting NBA Draft Busts ⚠️
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Predicting NBA Draft Busts ⚠️

      Jonathan Wasserman
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Harden Wants to Leave Rockets

      Rockets star 'wants to be on a contender elsewhere,' with 76ers and Nets believed to be his top choices

      Report: Harden Wants to Leave Rockets
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Harden Wants to Leave Rockets

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report