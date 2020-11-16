Mike Clevinger, Padres Agree to 2-Year Contract; RHP to Have Tommy John Surgery

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Mike Clevinger will likely miss the 2021 MLB season because of Tommy John surgery.

General manager A.J. Preller announced Monday that Clevinger will undergo the procedure. The two sides also agreed to a two-year contract that will cover the right-hander's remaining arbitration years.

MLB.com's AJ Cassavell provided the details:

This is the second time the 29-year-old will have had Tommy John surgery, undergoing the procedure in 2012 as a prospect within the Los Angeles Angels' organization.

The Padres acquired Clevinger from the Cleveland Indians in August as they prepared for the stretch run and postseason. He made four starts, allowing six earned runs and striking out 19 batters in 19 innings.

As the playoffs approached, his availability was thrown into significant doubt because of a lingering elbow problem. He returned for Game 1 of the National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers but exited after making 24 pitches.

Losing Clevinger is a big blow for the Padres as they attempt to take another step forward in 2021 after getting swept by the Dodgers. Between 2018 and 2019, he ranked 12th among starters in WAR (8.7) despite only making 53 starts, per FanGraphs.

San Diego already needed to address the back end of its rotation, and that's especially true now.

Even with the questions that will linger about Clevinger in 2022 and beyond, buying out his final year of arbitration makes sense. Assuming he's fully recovered by then, the Padres will have an entire season to determine whether they're prepared to offer him a long-term extension.

Clevinger's $6.5 million salary could prove to be a massive bargain, and it won't put a huge dent in San Diego's payroll if he's unable to recapture what made him one of the American League's best pitchers with Cleveland.