2020 NBA Draft Order: Team-by-Team Selection List for Rounds 1-2

Rick Rycroft/Associated Press

The Minnesota Timberwolves have just one more day to debate the best use of the first pick in the 2020 NBA draft.

Can they find a workable trade that nets them an impact veteran? Is there a trade-down scenario that offers both win-now assistance and something for the future? Should they keep it and spend it on LaMelo Ball, Anthony Edwards or James Wiseman? Are there any other prospects worth considering in those spots?

These are the same questions that have bounced around the Gopher State since the Wolves snagged the top selection at the draft lottery in August, but they need a definitive answer sooner than later.

After examining the draft assets of all 30 teams, we'll take a closer look at the potential fit in Minnesota for the top three prospects.