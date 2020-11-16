    Andy Reid, GM Brett Veach Agree to Chiefs Contract Extensions

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistNovember 16, 2020

    Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid during the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
    Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press

    The Kansas City Chiefs announced Monday that head coach Andy Reid and general manager Brett Veach have signed contract extensions.

    Team chairman and CEO Clark Hunt spoke glowingly of Reid:

    "Over the last eight seasons here in Kansas City we've had the opportunity to witness one of the greatest head coaches of all time lead our franchise to its first Super Bowl title in 50 years. He's a hall of fame head coach, but more importantly, an outstanding person who has really changed our team culture. I'd like to congratulate Andy and his family on this well-deserved extension. It is our hope that he can finish his legendary career right here in Kansas City."

                            

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

