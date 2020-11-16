Browns Player Tests Positive for COVID-19; Facility Closed amid Contact Tracing

David Richard/Associated Press

An unidentified player on the Cleveland Browns has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement issued by the team on Monday:

The player is self-isolating and the Browns, who hosted the Houston Texans on Sunday, have closed their facility as they conduct contact tracing.

Offensive lineman Chris Hubbard was moved to the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday, though the team did not clarify whether he returned a positive test for the virus.

In his media availability on Monday, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski was mum on any additional details, per Jeff Risdon of BrownsWire.

"That's the world we live in right now, and we're willing to do whatever's necessary to keep everybody safe ... while doing that we still have to prepare and get ready to play," Stefanski said.

The Browns are scheduled to host the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.