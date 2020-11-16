    Browns Player Tests Positive for COVID-19; Facility Closed amid Contact Tracing

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IINovember 16, 2020

    The Cleveland Browns logo is displayed on the field in the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
    David Richard/Associated Press

    An unidentified player on the Cleveland Browns has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement issued by the team on Monday:

    The player is self-isolating and the Browns, who hosted the Houston Texans on Sunday, have closed their facility as they conduct contact tracing.

    Offensive lineman Chris Hubbard was moved to the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday, though the team did not clarify whether he returned a positive test for the virus. 

    In his media availability on Monday, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski was mum on any additional details, per Jeff Risdon of BrownsWire.

    "That's the world we live in right now, and we're willing to do whatever's necessary to keep everybody safe ... while doing that we still have to prepare and get ready to play," Stefanski said. 

    The Browns are scheduled to host the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Drew Brees Has Collapsed Lung

      Drew Brees Has Collapsed Lung
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Drew Brees Has Collapsed Lung

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Stefanski Unhappy with Landry, Wilson for Personal Fouls

      Stefanski Unhappy with Landry, Wilson for Personal Fouls
      Cleveland Browns logo
      Cleveland Browns

      Stefanski Unhappy with Landry, Wilson for Personal Fouls

      ProFootballTalk
      via ProFootballTalk

      DeAndre Baker Charges Dropped

      Ex-Giants DB no longer facing armed robbery charges, alleged victims’ lawyer from case now facing extortion charges

      DeAndre Baker Charges Dropped
      NFL logo
      NFL

      DeAndre Baker Charges Dropped

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Every Team's Most Improved Player in 2020

      Who's making a statement in 2020?

      Every Team's Most Improved Player in 2020
      Cleveland Browns logo
      Cleveland Browns

      Every Team's Most Improved Player in 2020

      Alex Ballentine
      via Bleacher Report