Charles Oakley's Assault Case Against Knicks' James Dolan Back on After Appeal

Portions of the lawsuit filed by Charles Oakley against New York Knicks owner James Dolan, claiming Madison Square Garden employees assaulted him at Dolan's behest, will be allowed to move forward.

"I am appreciative of the appeals court as I now have a chance to show the world what I said from day one was true," Oakley told TMZ Sports. "The truth is going to come out at trial and Dolan will be held responsible for what he did."

An appeals court reversed a February 2020 ruling that threw Oakley's suit out of court, saying the former Knicks forward should be given a chance to show probable cause security used unnecessary force attempting to eject him from the building. Per TMZ, the assault and battery charges in Oakley's suit can now proceed.

