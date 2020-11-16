    Charles Oakley's Assault Case Against Knicks' James Dolan Back on After Appeal

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 16, 2020

    FILE - In this April 11, 2017, file photo, former New York Knicks star Charles Oakley talks to the press after an appearance in Manhattan Criminal Court, in New York. Casino regulators in Nevada are accusing former New York Knicks star Charles Oakley of gambling fraud. The Nevada Gaming Control Board on Thursday, July 12, 2018, said Oakley was arrested Sunday at the Cosmopolitan casino-resort on the Las Vegas Strip on suspicion of committing or attempting to commit a fraudulent act in a gaming establishment. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
    Richard Drew/Associated Press

    Portions of the lawsuit filed by Charles Oakley against New York Knicks owner James Dolan, claiming Madison Square Garden employees assaulted him at Dolan's behest, will be allowed to move forward.

    "I am appreciative of the appeals court as I now have a chance to show the world what I said from day one was true," Oakley told TMZ Sports. "The truth is going to come out at trial and Dolan will be held responsible for what he did."

    An appeals court reversed a February 2020 ruling that threw Oakley's suit out of court, saying the former Knicks forward should be given a chance to show probable cause security used unnecessary force attempting to eject him from the building. Per TMZ, the assault and battery charges in Oakley's suit can now proceed.

