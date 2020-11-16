ATP World Tour Finals 2020 Results: Novak Djokovic Wins Opener in Monday's Play

Frank Augstein/Associated Press

Novak Djokovic is trying to win the ATP World Tour Finals for the first time since 2015, and he got off to a strong start Monday.

After Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem played well in their opening matches Sunday, Djokovic headlined the draw in Day 2 of the year-end tournament from London in a group also containing Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev and Diego Schwartzman.

Even in a round-robin format, the pressure is on, as only two from each group advance to the semifinals.

Here is the latest from Monday's action at the the O2 Arena.

Monday Draw

No. 1 Novak Djokovic def. No. 8 Diego Schwartzman 6-3, 6-2

No. 4 Daniil Medvedev vs. No. 5 Alexander Zverev

Full draw and standings available at the event's official site.

Recap

Djokovic has already clinched the year-end No. 1 trophy for the sixth time and has won the ATP Finals five times, including four straight from 2012 to 2015, but he is always looking to add to his resume.

He put himself on the right path Monday with a straight-sets win over Schwartzman, who was making his debut at this event.

The first set featured some struggles from Djokovic, who was down a break early and made a few unforced errors. He still did enough to take it 6-3:

There were also some impressive winners along the way:

Djokovic was in complete control in the second set, facing zero break opportunities while winning both break points against Schwartzman.

He was especially impressive attacking his opponents' second serve, winning 13 of 20 points after the Argentinian missed his first serve.

It was enough for Djokovic to grab an opening win, although every game is counted in the round-robin format.

Tuesday Schedule

No. 2 Rafael Nadal vs. No. 3 Dominic Thiem

No. 6 Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. No. 7 Andrey Rublev