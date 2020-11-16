    Kyler Murray Says DeAndre Hopkins' TD Was the 1st Hail Mary of His Life

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistNovember 16, 2020

    Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) takes the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
    Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

    Kyler Murray has been an elite player at high school, college and now in the NFL, but the quarterback did something new in Sunday's win over the Buffalo Bills

    "I've never done a Hail Mary before," Murray said, per Peter King of NBC Sports.

    The quarterback changed that in Week 10 when he connected with DeAndre Hopkins on a 43-yard Hail Mary to help earn a dramatic 32-30 win:

    "I really have had a lot of moments in my life," Murray said, "but this one, none can compare."

    Buffalo had scored a go-ahead touchdown with 34 seconds remaining, but Murray came through with his third score of the game to help Arizona steal a victory. The win set up a three-way tie for first place in the NFC West with the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams.

