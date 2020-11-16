MLB Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Kris Bryant, Gary Sanchez and More

1 of 3

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

Bryant came to the big leagues with significant hype.

The Cubs selected Bryant with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2013 MLB June Amateur Draft. He quickly rose through Chicago's system before reaching the bigs in 2015.

Bryant then proceeded to win the NL Rookie of the Year and Most Valuable Player Awards in consecutive seasons, seemingly validating the hype. He had another excellent campaign in 2017, and recovered from an injury-riddled 2018 by clubbing 31 homers and posting a .903 OPS in 2019.

But Bryant had a woeful campaign in 2020. The 28-year-old slashed .206/.293/.351 with just four homers, and once again dealt with injuries. Moreover, Bryant ranked below the 20th percentile in both average exit velocity and hard-hit rate, per Baseball Savant.

Now, in a walk year, Bryant could be on the move. Whether rival teams are willing to part with significant assets to acquire a player coming off a career-worst year remains to be seen.

Buster Olney of ESPN reported evaluators are "closely monitoring" Bryant's situation this offseason. There is some skepticism the Cubs can move the Las Vegas native given he is projected to make close to $18 million in arbitration, according to Olney.

This could present problems for the Cubs. Just one year ago, Bryant might have been the team's most valuable asset. But his value seems to have soured, in part because he will cost a hefty sum in an offseason full of financial challenges.

There might also be concerns with respect to Bryant's durability. He has dealt with injuries in each of the last three years, and the physical setbacks have seemingly had an impact on his performance.

The Cubs could always keep Bryant and attempt to flip him at the deadline, though they would likely fetch even less value for a half-season of the star third baseman.

In any case, opposing teams appear intrigued to see whether Chicago will trade Bryant, and if they can get a suitable return.