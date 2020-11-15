    Cubs Trade Rumors: Javier Baez Among Players CHC Open to Moving During Offseason

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorNovember 16, 2020

    Chicago Cubs shortstop Javier Baez throws out Miami Marlins' Chad Wallach at first during the third inning in Game 2 of a National League wild-card baseball series Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

    Significant changes could be on the horizon for the Chicago Cubs, and ESPN's Buster Olney reported Sunday that members of the position player core that won the 2016 World Series could be moved, such as shortstop Javier Baez.

    "Theo Epstein, the Chicago Cubs' head of baseball operations, has acknowledged that the team faces changes this winter. In conversations with other teams, the Cubs are signaling there will be significant turnover on the roster, with a willingness to move almost any veteran—as well as just about anyone from the core group of position players who won the 2016 World Series, including shortstop Javier Baez."

    Baez, a two-time All-Star who finished second in the National League MVP voting in 2018, is one of the game's best defensive shortstops.

    Per Baseball Reference, Baez finished first in range factor per game among NL shortstops in 2020. He also ended second in total zone runs, second in putouts and fourth in double plays turned. He won his first Gold Glove this year.

    However, Baez struggled at the plate in 2020, hitting .203 (.599 OPS) with eight home runs and 24 RBI in 59 games. The 27-year-old's batting average and OPS were his lowest figures since becoming a full-time starter in 2016. He's still capable of far better, as he hit 34 homers with 111 RBI and a .881 OPS just two years ago.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Baez is under team control for one more season before becoming a free agent in 2022.

    The Cubs have posted winning records each of the last six years, but they've only won one playoff series since taking the 2016 Fall Classic. The Miami Marlins pulled off an upset over Chicago in the NL Wild Card Series this year via a 2-0 sweep.

    The Cubs offense was an issue all year, as it finished 10th in runs scored and OPS and 13th in batting average. No regular starter hit better than .265, and only Jason Heyward and Ian Happ had OPS better than .763.

    Baez, Heyward, first baseman Anthony Rizzo, third baseman Kris Bryant are the remaining starting position players from that 2016 team. Outfielder Kyle Schwarber nearly missed that entire year with a torn ACL but returned for the World Series.

    Chicago will open the 2021 season at home against the Pittsburgh Pirates on April 1.

    Related

      Tommy Lasorda in the Hospital

      Dodgers announce 93-year-old Hall of Fame manager is in 'intensive care, resting comfortably'

      Tommy Lasorda in the Hospital
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Tommy Lasorda in the Hospital

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Chances for Every Team to Land Marcell Ozuna

      Ranking the squads who are most likely to sign the All-Star outfielder

      Chances for Every Team to Land Marcell Ozuna
      Chicago Cubs logo
      Chicago Cubs

      Chances for Every Team to Land Marcell Ozuna

      Joel Reuter
      via Bleacher Report

      Eric Kay's Trial in Tyler Skaggs Case Rescheduled

      Eric Kay's Trial in Tyler Skaggs Case Rescheduled
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Eric Kay's Trial in Tyler Skaggs Case Rescheduled

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      State of the Cubs Is a Bitter Reality

      State of the Cubs Is a Bitter Reality
      Chicago Cubs logo
      Chicago Cubs

      State of the Cubs Is a Bitter Reality

      Austin Bloomberg
      via The Dugout