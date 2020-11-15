Cubs Trade Rumors: Javier Baez Among Players CHC Open to Moving During Offseason

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

Significant changes could be on the horizon for the Chicago Cubs, and ESPN's Buster Olney reported Sunday that members of the position player core that won the 2016 World Series could be moved, such as shortstop Javier Baez.

"Theo Epstein, the Chicago Cubs' head of baseball operations, has acknowledged that the team faces changes this winter. In conversations with other teams, the Cubs are signaling there will be significant turnover on the roster, with a willingness to move almost any veteran—as well as just about anyone from the core group of position players who won the 2016 World Series, including shortstop Javier Baez."

Baez, a two-time All-Star who finished second in the National League MVP voting in 2018, is one of the game's best defensive shortstops.

Per Baseball Reference, Baez finished first in range factor per game among NL shortstops in 2020. He also ended second in total zone runs, second in putouts and fourth in double plays turned. He won his first Gold Glove this year.

However, Baez struggled at the plate in 2020, hitting .203 (.599 OPS) with eight home runs and 24 RBI in 59 games. The 27-year-old's batting average and OPS were his lowest figures since becoming a full-time starter in 2016. He's still capable of far better, as he hit 34 homers with 111 RBI and a .881 OPS just two years ago.

Baez is under team control for one more season before becoming a free agent in 2022.

The Cubs have posted winning records each of the last six years, but they've only won one playoff series since taking the 2016 Fall Classic. The Miami Marlins pulled off an upset over Chicago in the NL Wild Card Series this year via a 2-0 sweep.

The Cubs offense was an issue all year, as it finished 10th in runs scored and OPS and 13th in batting average. No regular starter hit better than .265, and only Jason Heyward and Ian Happ had OPS better than .763.

Baez, Heyward, first baseman Anthony Rizzo, third baseman Kris Bryant are the remaining starting position players from that 2016 team. Outfielder Kyle Schwarber nearly missed that entire year with a torn ACL but returned for the World Series.

Chicago will open the 2021 season at home against the Pittsburgh Pirates on April 1.