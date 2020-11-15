    Ravens' Nick Boyle Will Miss Rest of Season with 'Major' Knee Injury

    Baltimore Ravens tight end Nick Boyle leaves the field on a cart after an injury in the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
    Charles Krupa/Associated Press

    Baltimore Ravens tight end Nick Boyle will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a "major" left knee injury during Sunday night's 23-17 loss to the New England Patriots, head coach John Harbaugh announced after the game.

    Boyle was carted off the field after suffering a left knee injury in the third quarter and ruled out for the duration of the contest.   

    Boyle caught a four-yard pass and was hit in the legs immediately, causing his knee and leg to bend in the wrong direction. Patriots players immediately gestured to the Ravens sideline to get trainers on the field to attend to Boyle.  

    Boyle, 27, has caught 14 passes for 113 yards and two touchdowns this season. He is Baltimore's best blocking tight end, which makes his loss a significant one for the Ravens. 

    "It just sucks," wide receiver Willie Snead IV said about Boyle's injury after the game, per Jamison Hensley of ESPN. 

    "I don't know what to say," quarterback Lamar Jackson added. "I'm ticked off."

    It was a tough evening for the Ravens on the injury front as both nose tackle Brandon Williams and cornerback Terrell Bonds also left the game with injuries. That, paired with the six-point loss in a downpour that caused all kinds of issues for the Ravens—namely with several errant snaps in key moments—made it a night to forget for Baltimore. 

    The Ravens return to action next Sunday against the Tennessee Titans at 1 p.m. ET. It will be a tough test for a Baltimore team whose depth took a major hit against the Patriots. 

