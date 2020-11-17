Realistic Trades We Could See on NBA Draft Night

2 of 5

Eric Gay/Associated Press

Atlanta Hawks Receive: No. 2 overall pick, C Kevon Looney

Golden State Warriors Receive: No. 6 overall pick, C Clint Capela

The Warriors could easily stay at No. 2 and get a solid rookie to come in and contribute, but trading back a few spots to get a proven NBA starter should be the priority.

While Capela has yet to play a game for the Hawks since his trade from the Houston Rockets in February, the Warriors should be well aware of what he brings to the table from years of playoff battles. The 26-year-old center averaged 13.9 points, 13.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game last season while finishing 62.9 percent of his shots.

Capela would be a tremendous rim-running center for the Warriors, and his rebounding ability would make sure Golden State got plenty of second-chance points.

The Warriors could still get a really good player at No. 6 overall, with guys like Obi Toppin, Isaac Okoro and Onyeka Okongwu all still possibly available. Capela's $16 million salary fits into the Warriors' traded player exception from the Andre Iguodala trade, meaning they wouldn't be forced to match outgoing contracts.

Even though the Hawks traded for Capela to be the team's answer at center, the opportunity to move up to No. 2 overall while also getting Looney back would be too good to pass up.

Picking second, the Hawks would be guaranteed one of local product Anthony Edwards, LaMelo Ball or James Wiseman. Edwards and Trae Young could make a devastating backcourt over the next decade, and Wiseman has the size and skill set to eventually become a better player than Capela.

The Hawks prioritize long-term upside, while the Warriors make more of a win-now move.