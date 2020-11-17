Realistic Trades We Could See on NBA Draft Night

Realistic Trades We Could See on NBA Draft NightNovember 17, 2020
NBA trade season is already underway. Mix in the draft and this is a basketball fan's dream offseason.
With rumors swirling and one blockbuster deal (Chris Paul to the Phoenix Suns) already completed, what other moves could be on the way on draft night?
Here's a preview of five deals that could happen involving a pick (or many!) on Wednesday.
Celtics Move Up to No. 7 Overall
Boston Celtics Receive: No. 7 overall pick
Detroit Pistons Receive: Nos. 14, 26 and 30 overall picks
The win-now Celtics have four draft picks but don't need four rookies. The rebuilding Pistons need an infusion of talent.
Detroit sits at No. 7 overall but has no other picks remaining in the entire draft. Getting Boston's three first-rounders for the price of one may be worth moving down.
According to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto, the Celtics are looking to package their picks to move up for a big man.
"I've heard Boston is looking to upgrade in the frontcourt. I've heard they're trying to get into the top 10 to get Onyeka Okongwu or even James Wiseman."
If Boston can get to No. 7, there's a good chance Okongwu will still be available, even if Wiseman is long gone.
For a Detroit team that needs a point guard, UNC's Cole Anthony could very well still be on the board at No. 14.
The Celtics get the guy they reportedly crave, while the Pistons select three good prospects, including their point guard of the future.
Warriors Land Clint Capela; Hawks Move Up to No. 2
Atlanta Hawks Receive: No. 2 overall pick, C Kevon Looney
Golden State Warriors Receive: No. 6 overall pick, C Clint Capela
The Warriors could easily stay at No. 2 and get a solid rookie to come in and contribute, but trading back a few spots to get a proven NBA starter should be the priority.
While Capela has yet to play a game for the Hawks since his trade from the Houston Rockets in February, the Warriors should be well aware of what he brings to the table from years of playoff battles. The 26-year-old center averaged 13.9 points, 13.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game last season while finishing 62.9 percent of his shots.
Capela would be a tremendous rim-running center for the Warriors, and his rebounding ability would make sure Golden State got plenty of second-chance points.
The Warriors could still get a really good player at No. 6 overall, with guys like Obi Toppin, Isaac Okoro and Onyeka Okongwu all still possibly available. Capela's $16 million salary fits into the Warriors' traded player exception from the Andre Iguodala trade, meaning they wouldn't be forced to match outgoing contracts.
Even though the Hawks traded for Capela to be the team's answer at center, the opportunity to move up to No. 2 overall while also getting Looney back would be too good to pass up.
Picking second, the Hawks would be guaranteed one of local product Anthony Edwards, LaMelo Ball or James Wiseman. Edwards and Trae Young could make a devastating backcourt over the next decade, and Wiseman has the size and skill set to eventually become a better player than Capela.
The Hawks prioritize long-term upside, while the Warriors make more of a win-now move.
Steven Adams to Wizards; Thunder Move Up in Draft
Oklahoma City Thunder Receive: No. 9 overall pick, SF Troy Brown Jr., C Thomas Bryant, PG Ish Smith, SG Jerome Robinson
Washington Wizards Receive: C Steven Adams, No. 25 overall pick
With Chris Paul and Dennis Schroder now out in OKC, Adams is probably the next veteran to be moved in Sam Presti's quest to own every single draft pick from now until the end of time.
The Wizards should be interested in the 27-year-old bruiser, given Washington's need for rebounding and defense. If the Wizards keep Bradley Beal and can re-sign Davis Bertans, Adams likely puts them in the playoff picture in the East.
The Wizards shouldn't be forced to sacrifice their first-round pick entirely, but rather just move down 16 spots where talent can still be found in this draft.
The Thunder don't technically add any first-round picks here, but jumping up to No. 9 to find another franchise building block to put next to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander would be the goal. Devin Vassell, Patrick Williams or even Onyeka Okongwu could be available at that spot.
Brown (21), Robinson (23) and Bryant (23) are all still young with varying levels of upside and could earn significant playing time in OKC's rebuild.
Charlotte Gets the No. 1 Overall Pick
Charlotte Hornets Receive: No. 1 overall pick, PF James Johnson
Minnesota Timberwolves Receive: No. 3 overall pick, F Miles Bridges, G Terry Rozier
The Hornets were fortunate to land at No. 3 overall in the draft lottery, but moving up to No. 1 could be a franchise-changing moment.
If Charlotte loves James Wiseman, there's a good chance he'll be gone by No. 3 with the Golden State Warriors also needing a big man. Anthony Edwards, who would also fill a team need at shooting guard, could go No. 1 to the Timberwolves if the Hornets stay put.
Moving up two spots guarantees the Hornets get whoever they want, adding Wiseman or Edwards to a core with P.J. Washington and Devonte' Graham. Getting Rozier's remaining two years and $36.8 million off the books only helps the team's cap space going into 2021, with Johnson's $15.8 million deal set to expire after this season.
For a Timberwolves team that may not have a strong preference between Edwards and LaMelo Ball, moving back to No. 3 and picking up a 22-year-old forward in Bridges is a no-brainer.
Assuming Wiseman goes first or second overall to the Hornets or Warriors, Minnesota would be guaranteed either Edwards or Ball, getting them at a slightly lower salary slot.
Rozier steps in as the team's sixth man after averaging 18.0 points on 40.7 percent shooting from three this past season, making the Wolves more likely to compete for a playoff spot in 2020-21.
James Harden to Celtics; Russ to Knicks; Jaylen Brown and Picks to Rockets
Boston Celtics Receive: SG James Harden, PF/C P.J. Tucker
New York Knicks Receive: PG Russell Westbrook
Houston Rockets Receive: SG Jaylen Brown, SF Gordon Hayward, F Kevin Knox, PF Julius Randle, C Bobby Portis, Nos. 14, 26 and 30 overall picks, 2022 first-round pick (top-five protected, via Celtics)
If the Rockets end up trading Harden, they might as well tear the whole thing down and find a new home for Westbrook, too.
The Celtics have the assets to pull off a trade for the 2018 MVP, armed with young talent and picks, including three first-rounders in this draft.
This is an all-in move for the C's, one that shoots them past the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat straight to the top of the Eastern Conference. It also prevents the Brooklyn Nets from trading for Harden and creating their own Big Three.
Harden brings his 34.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.8 steals to a Celtics starting lineup that would also feature Jayson Tatum, Kemba Walker, Tucker and Daniel Theis, with Marcus Smart serving as sixth man.
The Knicks get Westbrook at a good price, sacrificing no draft picks or elite young talent to receive the 2017 MVP and two-time scoring champion. New York would still have significant cap space heading into 2021 free agency, with one star (two if RJ Barrett makes a leap) already in place.
Houston blows it all the way up, getting a new face of the franchise in Brown.
The 24-year-old averaged 20.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.1 steals as the fourth offensive option some nights and should now thrive in a leading role.
Joining him is Hayward, a veteran capable of keeping the Rockets competitive now with a massive expiring $34.2 million contract heading into a juicy free-agent class. Portis is also on a $15.8 million expiring deal, and Houston can choose to keep the 25-year-old Randle for next season at $19.8 million or buy him out for $4 million. Knox is a 21-year-old former lottery pick who could use a change of scenery.
The Rockets get a whopping four first-round picks, including three in the 2020 draft to begin their on-the-fly rebuild.
Brown is the key piece for the Rockets, but the cap space this deal would create for 2021 puts them over the top.