Power Ranking College Football Conferences After Week 11

John Raoux/Associated Press

During a typical year, ranking the 10 conferences in the Football Bowl Subdivision is mostly straightforward. But the 2020 season has shaken up the conversation dramatically.

In mid-November, MAC and Pac-12 programs have played once or twice while the Mountain West and Big Ten have played no more than a handful of games. On the opposite end of the spectrum, the Sun Belt has one school—Texas State—with 10 contests completed.

How's that for a contrast?

Because of that difference, several Group of Five conferences are ranked higher than the Pac-12. Along with sample size, key factors are the number of national title contenders and the depth of the middle tier. Overall record and poll rankings are considered, too.

One important note: The absence of non-conference games in 2020 complicates the comparison across leagues. Your personal order, for good reason, may be different. Have some fun with it.