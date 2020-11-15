Masters 2020: Top Quotes and Takeaways from Final Round of Major

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The green jacket has been a long time coming for Dustin Johnson.

The world's top-ranked golfer finished the first Masters victory of his career with a four-under 68 to bring his total to 20 under par. He was five strokes clear of Cameron Smith and Sungjae Im for his second major title, and Cameron Morfit of PGATour.com noted the 20-under mark broke the Masters record of 18 under.

Tiger Woods, who presented Johnson with the green jacket as last year's winner, and Jordan Spieth held the previous record.

"Well, I proved that I can get it done on Sunday with the lead at a major, especially in tough conditions," Johnson said in a post-round interview with CBS's Amanda Balionis (h/t Morfit). "... There were doubts in my mind, just because I had been there. I'm in this position a lot of times. Like when am I going to have the lead and finish off the golf tournament or finish off a major? For me, it definitely proved that I can do it."

That Johnson shed his final-round struggles and delivered under the Sunday pressure was the biggest takeaway of the entire tournament.

As Morfit explained, he failed to win his previous four majors in which he possessed at least a share of the 54-hole lead. There has been a collapse at the U.S. Open and PGA Championship, and much of his career was defined by what could have been on the major stage.

No longer.

"I always dreamed of having one of those," Johnson said of a green jacket, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN). "Now I got one."

There wasn't much drama, as he cruised to victory down the stretch. Still, he was understandably feeling the pressure as he looked to finish the biggest win of his career.

"I was nervous all day," he said, per Paul Gittings of CNN. "I could feel it. The Masters to me is the biggest tournament, it's the one I wanted to win the most. I'm just very proud of the way I handled myself and the way I finished off the golf tournament."

Having arguably the greatest golfer in history give him the green jacket made it all the more memorable.

"Honestly, it still feels like a dream," Johnson said, per Gittings. "As a kid, dreaming about winning and having Tiger put the green jacket on you, it still seems like it's a dream, but I'm here and what a great feeling it is and I couldn't be more excited."

Another takeaway involved Woods, as his days of winning the Masters may be in the rearview mirror.

He turns 45 years old next month and has struggled of late, missing the cut at the U.S. Open and tying for 72nd at the Zozo Championship. The last time he finished better than a tie for 37th place was in January's Farmers Insurance Open.

Woods shot a four-over 76 in Sunday's round and looked like a weekend hacker with a 10 on the par-three 12th. Steve DiMeglio of Golfweek noted it was the highest score on a single hole in Woods' PGA Tour career.

"I committed to the wrong wind," Woods said, per DiMeglio. "From there I hit a lot more shots and had a lot more experiences there in Rae's Creek. This sport is awfully lonely sometimes. You have to fight it. No one is going to bring you off the mound or call in a sub. That's what makes this game so unique and so difficult mentally. We’ve all been there. Unfortunately I've been there and you just have to turn around and figure out the next shot, and I was able to do that coming home."

The one silver lining for the 15-time major winner was the fact that he birdied his final four holes.

Perhaps he can parlay that into some momentum in the quicker-than-usual turnaround before the next Masters in April.