Masters Leaderboard 2020: Twitter Reacts to Results and Standings from Sunday

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Dustin Johnson didn't just win the Masters on Sunday, he did so in dominant, historic fashion, finishing the tournament at 20 under par. That is the best score in the history of golf's signature event.

Johnson exceeded the previous record of 18 under posted by Tiger Woods in 1997 and Jordan Spieth in 2015. His four bogeys were the fewest a champion has ever hit at Augusta, according to ESPN Stats & Info. It was a startling performance and certainly an impressive way for Johnson to earn his first Masters title.

Suffice to say, the reaction on Twitter was one of awe:

It wasn't just folks on social media who were taken with Johnson's dominance.

"He's an amazing athlete," Woods told reporters. "He's one of the first guys to ever bring athleticism to our sport. DJ has just an amazing ability to stay calm in tough moments."

For Johnson, Sunday was a bucket-list moment.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"The Masters to me is the biggest tournament and the one I wanted to win the most," a tearful Johnson said after his win. "I was nervous all day. I'm very proud of the way I handled myself and finished off the golf tournament. This is a dream come true."

In most years, the 15 under that runners-up Cameron Smith and Sungjae Im shot would have been enough to win the tournament. Since 2010, that score would have been good enough to win seven Masters and tie one more. Only Johnson, Spieth and Phil Mickelson (-16 in 2010) have posted better scores in the last 11 Masters.

That's perhaps the most startling stat of all from Johnson's Masters—there were players who played well enough to win most years, and he still bested them by five strokes.

Justin Thomas (-12), Rory McIlroy (-11) and Dylan Frittelli (-11) rounded out the top five. McIlroy's ascension back up the leaderboard was particularly impressive considering he shot a 75 in the first round, digging himself a major hole. Had he started stronger, perhaps he would have given Johnson a run for his money.

Then again, probably not. There is no better golfer on planet earth than Johnson at the moment.