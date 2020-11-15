Masters Results 2020: Top Takeaways and Reaction to Final Standings

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Dustin Johnson finally shook the demons from the tournaments in which he blew 54-hole leads.

The 36-year-old won his second major title at the Masters by cruising through the fourth round and finishing at a record-low number.

Johnson won at Augusta National Golf Club with a final score of 20 under that was finished off by a four-under 68.

The win marked the first time in five attempts the South Carolina native has won a major after securing the lead after three rounds. The last loss of that kind occurred this year at the PGA Championship.

Johnson's Sunday 68 was his third round in the 60s and pushed him to the lowest four-round score in Masters history.

CBS Sports HQ pointed out that Johnson's 20-under tournament score was two better than Jordan Spieth's in 2015 and the one earned by Tiger Woods in 1997:

According to ESPN Stats & Info, the 20 under is the one of the three best scores in major history. Henrik Stenson and Jason Day have the other victories at 20 under:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The other bit of history made by Johnson was that he became the first No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking to win at Augusta since Woods in 2002, per the PGA Tour:

Johnson's dominant performance started with a first-round 65, and he surged into the lead with another 65 on Saturday.

The Masters victory gave Johnson three top-six finishes at majors in 2020. He also won the FedEx Cup in September.

Not only does the victory cement a fantastic season, it creates plenty of momentum going into the 2021 season. The first major next season will be back at Augusta in April.

Johnson's remarkable showing made the achievements of second-place finishers Cameron Smith and Sungjae Im feel less significant. But both players deserve recognition for their performances.

Smith became the only player in Masters history to record four straight rounds in the 60s, per the PGA Tour:

The Australian now has two top-10 finishes at Augusta, and the 27-year-old could be viewed as a contender to win the green jacket in the spring.

The 22-year-old Im shined in his Augusta debut with three rounds in the 60s that led to a 15-under finish.

Smith and Im cleared the next closest competitor by three strokes. Justin Thomas finished in sole possession of fourth place at 12 under, while Rory McIlroy and Dylan Frittelli landed in a tie for fifth at 11 under.