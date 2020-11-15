NFL Scores Week 10: Results, Wild-Card Standings and Top Fantasy Football Stars

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

Week 10 has featured its fair share of surprises, both in terms of outcomes and fantasy production.

The action kicked off Thursday night, as the Indianapolis Colts upset the Tennessee Titans. Indianapolis was dominant in the game on both sides of the ball, eventually cruising to a 34-17 victory. The win put Indianapolis in the driver's seat in the AFC South and gave the Colts a leg up in the AFC's wild-card race.

The surprises continued early Sunday afternoon. The Jacksonville Jaguars took the Green Bay Packers down to the wire, the New York Giants upset the Philadelphia Eagles, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers blew out the Carolina Panthers.

There were surprises on the fantasy front, too. Buccaneers back Ronald Jones II scored on a 98-yard run, and Giants quarterback Daniel Jones had a 34-yard touchdown scamper. Browns back Nick Chubb stepped out of bounds just before the end zone, frustrating fantasy managers but allowing Cleveland to take the victory kneel.

In the late-afternoon, the Arizona Cardinals won on a Kyler Murray-to-DeAndre Hopkins Hail Mary, while the Las Vegas Raiders won in impressive fashion. Cole Beasley was a surprise star for the Buffalo Bills in a losing effort, while Ben Roethlisberger turned in a vintage performance in a win.

Below you'll find results for Week 10, along with a look at some of the top fantasy performances of the week (point-per-reception scoring) and updated AFC and NFC standings.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

NFL Week 10

Indianapolis Colts 34, Tennessee Titans 17

Nyheim Hines, RB, Indianapolis Colts: 70 rushing yards, 1 TD, 5 receptions, 45 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD (28.50 points)

Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Indianapolis Colts: 7 receptions, 101 yards (19.20 points)

New York Giants 27, Philadelphia Eagles 17

Daniel Jones, QB, New York Giants: 244 passing yards, 64 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD (22.16 points)

Wayne Gallman, RB, New York Giants: 53 rushing yards, 2 TDs, 1 reception, 7 receiving yards (19.00 points)

Cleveland Browns 10, Houston Texans 7

Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns: 126 rushing yards, 1 TD (18.60 points)

Kareem Hunt, RB, Cleveland Browns: 104 rushing yards, 3 receptions, 28 receiving yards (16.20 points)

Green Bay Packers 24, Jacksonville Jaguars 20

Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers: 325 passing yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT, 4 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD (25.40 points)

Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers: 8 receptions, 66 yards, 1 TD (18.60 points)

Detroit Lions 30, Washington Football Team 27

Matthew Stafford, QB, Detroit Lions: 276 passing yards 3 TDs (23.04 points)

D'Andre Swift, RB, Detroit Lions: 81 rushing yards, 5 receptions, 68 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD (25.90 points)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 46, Carolina Panthers 23

Tom Brady, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 341 passing yards 3 TDs, 2 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD (31.84 points)

Ronald Jones II, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 192 rushing yards, 1 TD, 1 reception, 6 receiving yards (24.80 points)

Miami Dolphins 29, Los Angeles Chargers 21

Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers: 187 passing yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT, 10 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD (20.48 points)

Hunter Henry, TE, Los Angeles Chargers: 4 receptions, 30 yards, 1 TD (13.00 points)

Arizona Cardinals 32, Buffalo Bills 30

Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals: 245 passing yards, 1 TD, 1 IND, 61 rushing yards, 2 rushing TDs (29.90 points)

Cole Beasley, WR, Buffalo Bills: 11 receptions, 109 yards, 1 TD (27.90 points)

Top Fantasy Stars

Nyheim Hines, RB, Indianapolis Colts



Ben Margot/Associated Press

The Colts backfield has been a tricky thing to sort out for fantasy managers ever since starter Marlon Mack was lost for the season in Week 1. Rookie Jonathan Taylor has had his moments, as has rushing complement Jordan Wilkins. However, receiving back Nyheim Hines has brought a fair amount of consistency as a PPR option.

Hines has caught three or more passes in six of nine games this season.

On Thursday, though, Hines proved that he can be more than just a receiving complement. He racked up 115 scrimmage yards to go with two touchdowns and became the centerpiece of Indianapolis' backfield.

"I said, 'Leave him in. We'll give him a break when he needs a break, but let's ride it,'" head coach Frank Reich told reporters.

While Reich is likely to continue riding the hot hand moving forward, Hines should be viewed as a solid-floor PPR flex option with tremendous upside.

Alex Smith, QB, Washington Football Team

Let's take a moment to appreciate Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith. Two years ago, he suffered a devastating leg injury that nearly ended his career. An ensuing infection nearly took Smith's leg and his life.

Smith made his first start since that injury on Sunday, and while Washington couldn't outlast the Detroit Lions, he was fantastic. He helped erase a three-score deficit and threw for 390 yards in the process.

The 36-year-old, who came in for an injured Kyle Allen last week, has thrown for 300-plus yards in two straight games for the first time in his career.

While Smith's achievement may feel a bit empty in a loss, it's a remarkable accomplishment for the man who should now be the favorite for NFL Comeback Player of the Year. For fantasy managers, it suggests that Smith could be a viable streaming option moving forward.

Smith should have a fair fantasy matchup in Week 11 against the Cincinnati Bengals and their 23rd-ranked pass defense.

Ronald Jones II, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady deserves his fair share of credit for carving up the Panthers defense. However, the story of the game was running back Ronald Jones II, who nearly reached 200 rushing yards.

A big chunk of Jones' yardage came on a spectacular 98-yard run, the longest scoring run in Buccaneers history.

However, Jones was solid throughout the afternoon. He averaged nearly 4.3 yards per carry on his other 22 runs in the game. It was the first time since Week 7 that Jones logged double-digit carries in a game.

This could represent a return to a prominent role for Jones, who now has 730 rushing yards on the season. If so, he should be a strong fantasy play come playoff time. Managers should be wary of next week's matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, though. L.A. ranks fifth against the run and sixth in yards per carry allowed.

Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals

Bills quarterback Josh Allen almost won the battle of young dual-threat quarterbacks in the late afternoon. Almost. However, Buffalo gave Arizona time on the clock and only facing a four-point deficit. Murray took the Cardinals 75 yards in just over 30 seconds for the go-ahead touchdown.

The scoring drive consisted of only four plays, the highlight being a 43-yard heave to Hopkins in the end zone:

According to ESPN Stats & Information, it was the first go-ahead Hail Mary in the 4th quarter since 2015. The game-winning play was just the cap on a fantastic day for Murray, though. He finished with 245 passing yards, 61 rushing yards and three total touchdowns.

Murray has now rushed for a score in five consecutive games. He has only one game this season without a rushing score. In any league that awards rushing points to quarterbacks, he is going to remain a must-start through the remainder of the season.

NFL Standings

AFC

Pittsburgh Steelers 8-0

Kansas City Chiefs 8-1

Buffalo Bills 7-2

Baltimore Ravens 6-2

Indianapolis Colts 6-3

Cleveland Browns 6-3

Tennessee Titans 6-3

Miami Dolphins 5-3

Las Vegas Raiders 5-3

Denver Broncos 3-5

New England Patriots 3-5

Cincinnati Bengals 2-5-1

Los Angeles Chargers 2-6

Houston Texans 2-7

Jacksonville Jaguars 1-8

New York Jets 0-9

NFC

Green Bay Packers 7-2

Seattle Seahawks 6-2

New Orleans Saints 6-2

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7-3

Arizona Cardinals 5-3

Los Angeles Rams 5-3

Chicago Bears 5-4

San Francisco 49ers 4-5

Detroit Lions 4-5

Philadelphia Eagles 3-5-1

Minnesota Vikings 3-5

Atlanta Falcons 3-6

Carolina Panthers 3-7

New York Giants 3-7

Dallas Cowboys 2-7

Washington Football Team 2-7

Fantasy scoring and roster data via Fantasy Pros for PPR scoring