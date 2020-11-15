Dodgers' Hall of Fame Legend Tommy Lasorda Hospitalized in ICU at 93 Years Old

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

Legendary Los Angeles Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda is hospitalized in the intensive care unit of a California hospital, the team announced Sunday.

"Lasorda, 93, was admitted and he is in intensive care, resting comfortably. The family appreciates everyone’s thoughts and prayers; however, they request their privacy at this time," the statement read.

Further details on Lasorda's condition have not been made available at this time.

Lasorda attended the Dodgers' World Series Game 6 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays last month, which gave the franchise its first championship since he was managing the club. The Hall of Famer managed the Dodgers from 1976-96, compiling a 1,599-1,439 record and winning two World Series trophies.

Aside from a short stint with the Kansas City Athletics as a player, Lasorda has been with the Dodgers his entire career in baseball.

He was inducted to the Hall of Fame in 1997.