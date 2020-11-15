Dodgers' Hall of Fame Legend Tommy Lasorda Hospitalized in ICU at 93 Years Old

Dodgers' Hall of Fame Legend Tommy Lasorda Hospitalized in ICU at 93 Years OldNovember 15, 2020
Legendary Los Angeles Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda is hospitalized in the intensive care unit of a California hospital, the team announced Sunday.
"Lasorda, 93, was admitted and he is in intensive care, resting comfortably. The family appreciates everyone’s thoughts and prayers; however, they request their privacy at this time," the statement read.
Further details on Lasorda's condition have not been made available at this time.
Lasorda attended the Dodgers' World Series Game 6 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays last month, which gave the franchise its first championship since he was managing the club. The Hall of Famer managed the Dodgers from 1976-96, compiling a 1,599-1,439 record and winning two World Series trophies.
Aside from a short stint with the Kansas City Athletics as a player, Lasorda has been with the Dodgers his entire career in baseball.
He was inducted to the Hall of Fame in 1997.
Chances for Every Team to Land Marcell Ozuna
Ranking the squads who are most likely to sign the All-Star outfielder