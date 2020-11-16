Ranking Remaining Games with the Biggest College Football Playoff Implications

0 of 6

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

If all goes according to plan, we'll likely see a College Football Playoff field of Alabama, Ohio State, Notre Dame and Clemson.

But let's be honest, what has really gone according to plan in 2020?

There is still plenty of time left in the 2020 college football season for a shake-up, and ahead we've highlighted the five remaining regular-season games with the biggest playoff implications.

The important qualifier there is regular season. Conference title games will obviously play a significant role in shaping the playoff landscape, but since we don't know who will be playing in them yet, all we can do is talk about those matchups in the abstract.

For now, these are the games to circle on your calendar. Let's kick things off with a few honorable mentions, before diving into our rankings.