Fred VanVleet Rumors: Raptors 'Maintain a Quiet Confidence' About New Contract

Although Fred VanVleet could be in high demand entering free agency, the Toronto Raptors "maintain a quiet confidence" they can re-sign the guard, according to Michael Grange of Sportsnet.

"The relationship is good, the lines of communications remain open, they have history," Grange added.

An undrafted free agent, VanVleet has spent all four of his years in the NBA with the Raptors but is coming off a career year wherein he averaged 17.6 points, 6.6 assists and 1.9 steals per game.

The 26-year-old was an integral part of the Raptors' run to a championship in 2019, and he has made tremendous strides in each year of his career.

This has made him one of the top free agents on the market this offseason, and he is looking to cash in, as he explained to JJ Redick on The Old Man and the Three podcast:

"I'm trying to get paid man," VanVleet said. "I'm not shy about that."

This could hurt the Raptors' pursuit, especially with $30 million owed to Kyle Lowry next season. The team likely also wants to keep its flexibility open with a more exciting free-agent class in store for 2021.

According to Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports, the Raptors are reportedly a front-runner to land Giannis Antetokounmpo next year along with the Miami Heat.

Meanwhile, there should be several other contenders to sign VanVleet this offseason, with the New York Knicks reportedly interested, per Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News.

It could create a challenge for Toronto to retain one of its best players.