    Bob Arum Says Manny Pacquiao Fight Still an Option for Terence Crawford

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 15, 2020

    FILE - In this Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 file photo, Terence Crawford has his hand raised in victory after defeating Lithuania's Egidijus Kavaliauskas by TKO in the ninth round of a WBO welterweight boxing match, in New York. Qatar is preparing to host the 2022 World Cup and is now looking to attract big-name boxing. Promoter Bob Arum has been in talks with Qatari officials about bringing a welterweight unification bout between Manny Pacquiao and Terence Crawford to the energy-rich Gulf nation. (AP Photo/Michael Owens, File)
    Michael Owens/Associated Press

    Terence Crawford may wind up with his sights set on Manny Pacquiao after his dominant win over Kell Brook on Friday night at the MGM Grand Las Vegas.

    Top Rank Promotions chairman Bob Arum told reporters a fight with Pacquiao is "still on the table," though the two sides may have to wait until fans are allowed at the venue.

    The Pacquiao and Crawford camps were deep in negotiations for a prizefight this year, but the talks fell apart over a lack of guarantee that fans could attend.

    "We had the venue," Crawford said. "The money was almost there. It wasn't quite there. That was the only thing that we were waiting on. But that's what messed up the fight, was the fans."

    Pacquiao has not fought since July 2019 and has no scheduled bouts at this time amid the pandemic. A fight against Crawford would serve to unify the welterweight championships, with Pacquiao holding the WBA title after defeating Adrien Broner in January of last year.

    Arum said officials overseas were willing to consider a potential spring 2021 fight for Pacquiao-Crawford, which could wind up with limited fan attendance. It's possible a COVID vaccine will be available by then, but it's unlikely that vaccinations will be widely available worldwide by the spring to the point it's safe to have standard attendance.

    Qatar has been mentioned as a possible host country. 

