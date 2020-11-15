NBA Draft 2020: TV Schedule, Latest Mock Predictions and Top Sleeper Prospects

0 of 4

Rick Rycroft/Associated Press

The wait for the 2020 NBA draft is nearly over. On Wednesday, the annual selection process will finally take place. Unlike in years past, though, we're close to draft night but not particularly close to knowing how the top of the draft will unfold.

There is no can't-mist prospect in this draft class, no Zion Williamson type who the Minnesota Timberwolves would be foolish to pass on. In fact, there's no guarantee that the Timberwolves stay in the top spot. According to ESPN's Jonathan Givony, though, if a team does trade up to No. 1, it'll likely be for NBL product LaMelo Ball.

"Most NBA front offices are operating under the assumption that Ball is going No. 1—either to the Minnesota Timberwolves or a team that trades up to select him," Givony wrote.

Ball, Georgia's Anthony Edwards and Memphis' James Wiseman have long been the three most-discussed prospects in this class and three players likely to be selected near the top. However, with no prospect being a "sure thing" in the group, teams may be more than willing to move down to grab a less-heralded prospect.

There are some legitimate sleepers prospects in this class who can likely be had in the middle of Round 1 or later. We'll examine a couple of those here, along with full Round 1 predictions and the latest scheduling information for draft night.