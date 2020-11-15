NBA Draft 2020: TV Schedule, Latest Mock Predictions and Top Sleeper Prospects

NBA Draft 2020: TV Schedule, Latest Mock Predictions and Top Sleeper ProspectsNovember 15, 2020
The wait for the 2020 NBA draft is nearly over. On Wednesday, the annual selection process will finally take place. Unlike in years past, though, we're close to draft night but not particularly close to knowing how the top of the draft will unfold.
There is no can't-mist prospect in this draft class, no Zion Williamson type who the Minnesota Timberwolves would be foolish to pass on. In fact, there's no guarantee that the Timberwolves stay in the top spot. According to ESPN's Jonathan Givony, though, if a team does trade up to No. 1, it'll likely be for NBL product LaMelo Ball.
"Most NBA front offices are operating under the assumption that Ball is going No. 1—either to the Minnesota Timberwolves or a team that trades up to select him," Givony wrote.
Ball, Georgia's Anthony Edwards and Memphis' James Wiseman have long been the three most-discussed prospects in this class and three players likely to be selected near the top. However, with no prospect being a "sure thing" in the group, teams may be more than willing to move down to grab a less-heralded prospect.
There are some legitimate sleepers prospects in this class who can likely be had in the middle of Round 1 or later. We'll examine a couple of those here, along with full Round 1 predictions and the latest scheduling information for draft night.
2020 NBA Draft Schedule, TV and Live Stream
When: Wednesday, November 18
Time: 7 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Live Stream: ESPN App
Like many sporting events in 2020, the NBA draft will be conducted virtually, with the proceedings largely taking place at the ESPN studios in Bristol, Connecticut. NBA commissioner Adam Silver will announce selections for Round 1, while deputy commissioner Mark Tatum will announce Round 2.
While teams and players won't be on hand for the event, many of the top prospects are expected to join the broadcast remotely.
Round 1 Mock
1. Minnesota Timberwolves: LaMelo Ball, PG, Illawarra Hawks
2. Golden State Warriors: Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia
3. Charlotte Hornets: James Wiseman, C, Memphis
4. Chicago Bulls: Deni Avdija, SF, Maccabi Tel Aviv
5. Cleveland Cavaliers: Obi Toppin, PF, Dayton
6. Atlanta Hawks: Tyrese Haliburton, PG, Iowa State
7. Detroit Pistons: Patrick Williams, PF, Florida State
8. New York Knicks: Killian Hayes, PG, Ratiopharm Ulm
9. Washington Wizards: Onyeka Okongwu, PF/C, USC
10. Phoenix Suns: Kira Lewis Jr., PG, Alabama
11. San Antonio Spurs: Saddiq Bey, SF, Villanova
12. Sacramento Kings: Isaac Okoro, SF, Auburn
13. New Orleans Pelicans: Aaron Nesmith, SF, Vanderbilt
14. Boston Celtics (from Memphis): Devin Vassell, SG/SF, Florida State
15. Orlando Magic: Aleksej Pokusevski, PF, Olympiacos II
16. Portland Trailblazers: R.J. Hampton, SG, New Zealand Breakers
17. Minnesota Timberwolves (from Brooklyn): Precious Achiuwa, PF, Memphis
18. Dallas Mavericks: Tyrese Maxey, SG, Kentucky
19. Brooklyn Nets (from Philadelphia): Cole Anthony, PG, North Carolina
20. Miami Heat: Josh Green, SG, Arizona
21. Philadelphia 76ers (from Oklahoma City): Theo Maledon, PG, ASVEL
22. Denver Nuggets (from Houston): Jalen Smith, PF, Maryland
23. Utah Jazz: Desmond Bane, SG, TCU
24. Milwaukee Bucks (from Indiana): Tyrell Terry, PG, Stanford
25. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Denver): Leandro Bolmaro, SG, FC Barcelona
26. Boston Celtics: Tyler Bey, SF, Colorado
27. New York Knicks (from Los Angeles Clippers): Isaiah Stewart, PF, Washington
28. Los Angeles Lakers: Malachi Flynn, PG, San Diego State
29. Toronto Raptors: Tre Jones, PG, Duke Malachi
30. Boston Celtics (from Milwaukee): Jaden McDaniels, SF, Washington
A lack of elite size and college statistics has Arizona shooting guard Josh Green largely flying under the radar heading into draft night. Listed at 6'6" and 210 pounds, the Australian native is certainly big enough for the NBA, but he isn't going to overpower opponents, and he likely isn't going to be a high-volume scorer.
During the 2019-20 season, Green averaged just 12.0 points. While he did shoot a solid 42.4 percent from the field, Green averaged less than three 3-point attempts—shooting 36.1 percent from beyond the arc.
What Green has going for him is athleticism, reach and versatility.
"Very explosive, but also moves so quickly and easily and fast,” NBA trainer Joe Abunassar said, per Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic. "What we’ve got now with Josh is an NBA-ready two-guard, a wing guy who can guard multiple positions. His wingspan is almost 6-11. He’s got that long reach. He can switch onto guys."
While Green may never develop into a shutdown defender or an elite scorer, he has the potential to be a solid two-way player and long-term contributor. There's nothing wrong with getting that sort of addition late in Round 1, especially for teams already possessing playoff-caliber rosters and/or one or two established stars.
Tyler Bey, SF, Colorado
While Green may not evolve into a shutdown defender, Colorado's Tyler Bey might. The reigning Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year has all the tools to make an immediate impact on that end of the court.
"If observers of Colorado and Pac-12 basketball who then award honors to people who are really good at playing defense, then we know the 6-7 Bey has the ‘D’ part down," The Athletic's Brian Hamilton recently wrote.
This past season, Bey averaged 9.0 rebounds, 1.2 blocks and 1.5 steals.
Bey isn't just a pure defender either. While he wasn't a high-volume scorer for Colorado, he shot an impressive 53.0 percent from the field and 41.9 percent from 3-point range. In an era of three-and-D philosophies, Bey could become a legitimate two-way weapon.
At the very least, Bey should be able to make an early impact as a defender off the bench. For playoff-ready teams selecting late in Round 1, that could prove to be the perfect addition.
After all, as we saw during this year's playoff bubble in Orlando, defense still wins championships.