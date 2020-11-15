Jim Harbaugh: Michigan Isn't in a 'Good Place as a Football Team Right Now'

Tony Ding/Associated Press

The Michigan Wolverines football program has dropped three straight games capped by a 49-11 home loss to No. 13 Wisconsin on Saturday. Michigan trailed 28-0 at halftime and had minus-four yards in the first quarter.

After the game, head coach Jim Harbaugh provided an assessment of his team's latest defeat and the current state of the program.

"We were thoroughly beaten in every phase, really did not do anything well," Harbaugh told reporters.

"Did not play good, did not coach good. Not in a good place with the execution, not in a good place with adjusting. ... Not a good place as a football team right now, and that falls on me."

"We've got to evaluate all things, everything that we're doing," Harbaugh added.

The Wolverines were ranked No. 13 in the Associated Press poll after winning their opening game over Minnesota, but Michigan has lost its last three games by a combined score of 114-56. Now Michigan is in danger of finishing last in the Big Ten for the first time since 1962.

Michigan has four regular-season games remaining against Rutgers, Penn State, Maryland and Ohio State. The rebuilding Rutgers program is 1-3, while Penn State sits at a stunning 0-4 after beginning the year No. 8 in the AP poll. The 2-1 Terrapins have produced an explosive offense this year, and Ohio State is a national title contender.

Chances are this season will end with Michigan posting a losing record for the first time since 2014, which marked Brady Hoke's last season in Ann Arbor. Harbaugh took over in 2015 and has led the Wolverines to three 10-win campaigns, but Michigan is on track for its worst season yet in his era.