Masters 2020: Sunday Tee Times, TV Schedule, Live Stream, Predictions

Thanks to a seven-under 65 on Saturday, Dustin Johnson carries a comfortable four-shot advantage into Sunday's final round of the 2020 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club.

Johnson put together his second bogey-free 18 of the tournament, tallying five birdies and an eagle. Since he carded the same score Thursday, DJ became the first player in Masters history to record a pair of 65's in one Masters.

Because of daylight restrictions, Sunday's first group was expected to hit the course at 7:50 a.m. ET, but the PGA Tour announced "all tee times have been delayed by 10 minutes" because of fog.

Johnson will play alongside Abraham Ancer and Sungjae Im, who, along with Cameron Smith, are tied for second at 12 under par. Johnson's group was expected to tee off at 9:29 a.m. ET before the PGA Tour announcement.

2020 Masters TV and Live Stream

Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live stream: Masters.com

Masters Tee Times and Predictions

Although it's not where he wanted to be, reigning champion Tiger Woods is among the players teeing off early in the morning. At five under par, he's 11 shots behind Johnson. Woods will be with Shane Lowry and Scottie Scheffler and was expected to tee off at 8:12 a.m. ET before the delay.

We mention that because Woods is many viewers' favorite. If you're looking for a specific player, full tee times are available on Masters.com.

Sunday's focus, though, is on a select group.

The simple truth is Johnson's lead has trimmed the list of viable contenders to only a handful, barring a collapse. The problem for the world No. 1 is that he has a history of such letdowns; he's held a 54-hole lead in four majors before this one and won none of them.

Nevertheless, his confidence for Sunday is well-founded.

"If I can play like I did today, I think it will break that streak," Johnson said, per Doug Ferguson of the Associated Press. "Tomorrow, it's just 18 holes of golf. I need to go out and play solid. I feel like I'm swinging really well. If I can just continue to give myself a lot of looks at birdie, I think I'll have a good day."

Johnson has 14 birdies, two eagles and two bogeys for the tournament. Ancer, Im, Smith and the other contenders cannot reasonably expect DJ to give back many, if any, shots in the final round.

On the bright side, that should make for an aggressive day.

"Anyone with a four-shot lead is expected to win," Smith said, per Ferguson. "There's going to be plenty of boys firing tomorrow."

Justin Thomas—who is at 10 under par—added how the crowd-less environment can benefit Johnson.

"Unfortunately for all of us chasing D.J. is there's no fans or nothing to make that moment even harder, to have the buzz, to have the adrenaline, to have a little bit more pressure put on him that won't be there this year," he said, according to Brian Mull of the Savannah Morning News.

Add together all those factors, and it's no surprise Johnson is our pick to slip on a green jacket Sunday evening. It would be his first Masters win and second career major victory.

