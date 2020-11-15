    Masters 2020: Sunday Tee Times, TV Schedule, Live Stream, Predictions

    David KenyonFeatured ColumnistNovember 15, 2020

    Dustin Johnson waits to putt on the ninth hole during the third round of the Masters golf tournament Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    Matt Slocum/Associated Press

    Thanks to a seven-under 65 on Saturday, Dustin Johnson carries a comfortable four-shot advantage into Sunday's final round of the 2020 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club.

    Johnson put together his second bogey-free 18 of the tournament, tallying five birdies and an eagle. Since he carded the same score Thursday, DJ became the first player in Masters history to record a pair of 65's in one Masters.

    Because of daylight restrictions, Sunday's first group was expected to hit the course at 7:50 a.m. ET, but the PGA Tour announced "all tee times have been delayed by 10 minutes" because of fog.

    Johnson will play alongside Abraham Ancer and Sungjae Im, who, along with Cameron Smith, are tied for second at 12 under par. Johnson's group was expected to tee off at 9:29 a.m. ET before the PGA Tour announcement.

                          

    2020 Masters TV and Live Stream

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Time: 10 a.m. ET

    TV: CBS

    Live stream: Masters.com

                      

    Masters Tee Times and Predictions

    Although it's not where he wanted to be, reigning champion Tiger Woods is among the players teeing off early in the morning. At five under par, he's 11 shots behind Johnson. Woods will be with Shane Lowry and Scottie Scheffler and was expected to tee off at 8:12 a.m. ET before the delay.

    We mention that because Woods is many viewers' favorite. If you're looking for a specific player, full tee times are available on Masters.com.

    Sunday's focus, though, is on a select group.

    The simple truth is Johnson's lead has trimmed the list of viable contenders to only a handful, barring a collapse. The problem for the world No. 1 is that he has a history of such letdowns; he's held a 54-hole lead in four majors before this one and won none of them.

    Nevertheless, his confidence for Sunday is well-founded.

    "If I can play like I did today, I think it will break that streak," Johnson said, per Doug Ferguson of the Associated Press. "Tomorrow, it's just 18 holes of golf. I need to go out and play solid. I feel like I'm swinging really well. If I can just continue to give myself a lot of looks at birdie, I think I'll have a good day."

    Johnson has 14 birdies, two eagles and two bogeys for the tournament. Ancer, Im, Smith and the other contenders cannot reasonably expect DJ to give back many, if any, shots in the final round.

    On the bright side, that should make for an aggressive day.

    "Anyone with a four-shot lead is expected to win," Smith said, per Ferguson. "There's going to be plenty of boys firing tomorrow."

    Justin Thomaswho is at 10 under paradded how the crowd-less environment can benefit Johnson.

    "Unfortunately for all of us chasing D.J. is there's no fans or nothing to make that moment even harder, to have the buzz, to have the adrenaline, to have a little bit more pressure put on him that won't be there this year," he said, according to Brian Mull of the Savannah Morning News.

    Add together all those factors, and it's no surprise Johnson is our pick to slip on a green jacket Sunday evening. It would be his first Masters win and second career major victory.

                            

    Follow Bleacher Report writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.

    Related

      Live Leaderboard: The Masters

      Follow all the action from Augusta National 📲

      Live Leaderboard: The Masters
      Golf logo
      Golf

      Live Leaderboard: The Masters

      PGATour
      via PGATour

      Dustin Johnson Talks Masters Lead, Confidence Entering Final Round

      Dustin Johnson Talks Masters Lead, Confidence Entering Final Round
      Golf logo
      Golf

      Dustin Johnson Talks Masters Lead, Confidence Entering Final Round

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Watch Live at 'Amen Corner' 📺

      See your favorite golfers as they play Augusta National's 11th, 12th and 13th holes 📲

      Watch Live at 'Amen Corner' 📺
      Golf logo
      Golf

      Watch Live at 'Amen Corner' 📺

      Masters
      via Masters

      Final Masters Groupings 🕛

      Tiger Woods: 8:12am. Dustin Johnson: 9:29am. See full tee times for final round 👉

      Final Masters Groupings 🕛
      Golf logo
      Golf

      Final Masters Groupings 🕛

      Joe Tansey
      via Bleacher Report