NBA Trade Rumors: Updates on Potential Blockbuster Deals Entering 2020 Draft

NBA Trade Rumors: Updates on Potential Blockbuster Deals Entering 2020 DraftNovember 15, 2020
Just days ahead of the NBA draft, teams are looking forward and hoping to fix whatever ailments they faced last season. Past drafting and free-agent considerations, the trade market is juicy, and a few of the league's most prominent names are getting linked to the biggest markets.
Unsurprisingly, many of the teams being discussed on the grapevine are those whose 2019 campaigns ended with disappointment. But murmurings also suggest that the champion Los Angeles Lakers are also intent on improving.
Among the biggest assets mentioned, players like Russell Westbrook and DeMar DeRozan are joined by speculation about the Golden State Warriors' No. 2 pick. Here we tackle the three biggest blockbusters being discussed and how they appear to be playing out.
Thibodeau May Make New York Sacrifice Future for Westbrook
The biggest offseason trade news has surrounded Westbrook's future, which no longer appears to be with the Houston Rockets. Instead, he seems to be destined to go elsewhere and that New York is a strong possibility.
While ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski suggested his market is "slow-developing," the New York Post's Marc Berman reported that the Knicks are interested, price permitting: "If Russell Westbrook is on the discount rack, Knicks president Leon Rose is all-in, according to NBA sources."
It appears that new head coach Tom Thibodeau may be an added factor, advocating for a move from Rose's shoulder. According to the New York Daily News' Stefan Bondy, "Thibodeau is pushing win-now moves."
A "discount," in Rose's eyes, will likely mean Julius Randle and a few other miscellaneous pieces, including role players and possibly the first-rounder obtained from the Los Angeles Clippers. But if Thibodeau is persuasive enough, New York fans could find themselves deprived of a talented, young project like Kevin Knox and more valuable picks like theirs and the Dallas Mavericks' 2021 first-rounder.
If the Knicks do sacrifice that much for Westbrook, they would harm their long-term capital while, despite desperately needing shooters, adding an inefficient star who won't be enough to make the team a contender.
DeRozan Homecoming Hinges on Kuzma’s Appeal
"Being from L.A., it's like, 'damn, my hometown team want me? They just came off a championship, and they want me?' It's definitely crazy to be able to see that." As discussed on the All the Smoke podcast, DeRozan doesn't seem against the idea of being traded to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Fortunately for him, The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor believes the Lakers are indeed negotiating a deal: "I've heard the Lakers have interest in acquiring DeRozan [for Kyle Kuzma and Danny Green]."
Unfortunately for him, the entire deal likely falls on Gregg Popovich's opinion of Kuzma. And it's hard to imagine that opinion being high enough to justify giving up a four-time All Star.
In an empty gym, Kuzma has it all. Boasting a 6'8" frame, he's shown some explosiveness and, more importantly, a pretty shooting stroke. But in a real game, the 25-year-old has never shown any development in awareness on offense or defense. While Popovich is likely to appreciate Kuz's potential, the inability to play team basketball can't possibly justify giving up a star who just averaged 22.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.6 assists.
DeRozan is an unrestricted free agent, so he could be traded before the season starts, but the deal will need to be sweeter than Kuz and a 33-year-old Green.
Aldridge Presents Opportunity for Warriors to Stagnate
LaMarcus Aldridge is Popovich's second veteran who becomes an unrestricted free agent next offseason. The 35-year-old averaged 18.9 points and 7.4 rebounds last year but is owed $24 million in 2020-21 and appears unlikely to fit the quasi-rebuilding Spurs' next title window.
According to O'Connor, Golden State is at play to take LA off of Popovich's hands: "the Warriors may want Aldridge." And this coincides with an earlier report by Zach Lowe that there is "a little bit of buzz about No. 2 to San Antonio for LaMarcus Aldridge and No. 11."
The uncertainty in those reports is understandable, as a move for Aldridge feels untoward for a Warriors team capable of doing more with its No. 2 pick. While Golden State does want to contend, it's hard to argue that Aldridge is the best option for a trade involving the selection or even warrants ignoring James Wiseman's upside.
Both the Warriors offense and defense are predicated on fluidity and dynamism, abilities foreign to Aldridge's slow-moving style. Further, he isn't dangerous enough a perimeter shooter or rim protector to overcome his off-ball and passing deficiencies.