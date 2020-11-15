NBA Trade Rumors: Updates on Potential Blockbuster Deals Entering 2020 Draft

1 of 3

Associated Press

The biggest offseason trade news has surrounded Westbrook's future, which no longer appears to be with the Houston Rockets. Instead, he seems to be destined to go elsewhere and that New York is a strong possibility.

While ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski suggested his market is "slow-developing," the New York Post's Marc Berman reported that the Knicks are interested, price permitting: "If Russell Westbrook is on the discount rack, Knicks president Leon Rose is all-in, according to NBA sources."

It appears that new head coach Tom Thibodeau may be an added factor, advocating for a move from Rose's shoulder. According to the New York Daily News' Stefan Bondy, "Thibodeau is pushing win-now moves."

A "discount," in Rose's eyes, will likely mean Julius Randle and a few other miscellaneous pieces, including role players and possibly the first-rounder obtained from the Los Angeles Clippers. But if Thibodeau is persuasive enough, New York fans could find themselves deprived of a talented, young project like Kevin Knox and more valuable picks like theirs and the Dallas Mavericks' 2021 first-rounder.

If the Knicks do sacrifice that much for Westbrook, they would harm their long-term capital while, despite desperately needing shooters, adding an inefficient star who won't be enough to make the team a contender.