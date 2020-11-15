Lakers Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Open to Trade, Latest on Danny Green and Kyle Kuzma

1 of 3

Kim Klement/Associated Press

The rumor: Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer reported the Lakers have internally discussed sending Kyle Kuzma and Danny Green to the Spurs for DeMar DeRozan.

The good news? DeRozan seems more than willing to head home. The Compton native appeared on All the Smoke recently and all but asked the Lakers to make a trade, saying:

"For me it's just I've learned being in the league so long that you always want to be wanted. So when you see things about teams wanting you, you can't feel a certain type of way. You'd better feel good about it because there's some motherf--kers that's not wanted. You don't want to be that person. So to be wanted by a championship team that just came off a championship, to see that, how could you not feel some type of way? Especially me, being from L.A., it's like 'damn, my hometown team want me? They just came off a championship and they want me?' It's definitely crazy to be able to see that."

DeRozan isn't a perfect fit for the Lakers. They need an upgrade who is capable of spacing the floor beyond the arc, a facet DeRozan has essentially eliminated from his game. DeRozan took just 35 threes all of last season, as Spurs coach Gregg Popovich encouraged him to cut threes out of his game and focus on his efficient mid-range efforts.

The change worked. DeRozan drilled a career-high 53.1 percent of his shots last season, which included a solid clip in the mid-range. Another rim attacker with LeBron James and Anthony Davis is less than ideal, but DeRozan could theoretically prop up the second unit and contend for a Sixth Man of the Year award.

The Lakers also can't especially be choosy in this situation. Their trade package of Kuzma and Green isn't exactly going to lead to an overflowing of offers. Kuzma was borderline unplayable in the Finals and hasn't improved much since his breakout rookie season, while Green's free-agent signing was a $30 million bust.

The best the Lakers could hope for in trade talks is a team looking to get out from under a longer-term contract in the $20 million-25 million range and views Kuzma as an asset.