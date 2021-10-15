Browns' Nick Chubb Ruled out vs. Cardinals Because of Calf Injury

David Richard/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb has been ruled out of Sunday's Week 6 game against the Arizona Cardinals because of a calf injury.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported the update Friday.

Chubb, 25, has gained 558 yards from scrimmage and scored four touchdowns for the Browns. He's also gained 5.8 yards per carry.

The ex-Georgia star, who is in his third NFL season, has largely excelled for the Browns since Cleveland took him 35th overall in the 2018 draft.

Chubb gained 1,145 scrimmage yards and scored 10 touchdowns in 2018. He enjoyed a breakout game against the Atlanta Falcons on Nov. 11 with 209 total yards and two scores.

In 2019, Chubb rushed for 1,494 yards and eight touchdowns in addition to 36 catches and 278 receiving yards.

The 2020 season started well for Chubb, who gained 232 rushing yards and scored four times in Weeks 2 and 3 against the Cincinnati Bengals and Washington Football Team, respectively.

He suffered an MCL sprain in his right knee during his team's 49-38 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 4 and missed Cleveland's following four games.

The former Georgia star returned to the field on Nov. 15 against the Houston Texans.

Unfortunately, Chubb will miss at least one game, meaning Kareem Hunt should once again take over backfield duties.

The ex-Kansas City Chief and fourth-year pro has amassed 444 yards from scrimmage and five touchdowns for Cleveland this year.

Hunt started all four games that Chubb missed in October and November 2020. He had 325 total yards and two touchdowns and gained 3.9 yards per carry.

Demetric Felton and D'Ernest Johnson round out the team's running back depth chart.