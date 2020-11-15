Masters 2020 Leaderboard: Live Look at Sunday Scores and Overall Predictions

Chris Carlson/Associated Press

After finishing the second round in a five-way tie for the lead, Dustin Johnson took complete control of the Masters in the third round.

Johnson, who finished tied for second place last year, entered Sunday with a four-shot lead. His score of 16 under par is tied for the best 54-hole score in the history of this tournament:

Fans can follow along as Johnson chases his first career green jacket and history in the final round by visiting the Masters' official website for up-to-the-minute scores.

Johnson got to 16 under par thanks to two bogey-free rounds of 65. His third-round 65 came after a modest two-under-par 70 in the second round. DJ has feasted on the par-five second hole with eagles in the first and third round.

Johnson was perfect off the tee in the third round, hitting 14 of 14 fairways. He capitalized on that by making it onto the green in regulation 89 percent of the time (16-of-18), 23 percentage points better than the average for the entire field Saturday.

"It was a really good day," he told reporters after the third round. "I have been swinging well all week. Even after getting off to a good start, I tried to stay patient and be aggressive when I could."

There were signs that Johnson was going to play well this weekend. He hasn't finished worse than sixth in each of his previous six events:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Even with that potential indicator, no one could have seen this level of dominance coming. Johnson's quest to make history Sunday would give him his second career major title. He previously won the U.S. Open in 2016.

If there's a reason to be hesitant about engraving Johnson's name on the Masters Trophy early, it's because historically he's had problems closing out major tournaments:

Sungjae Im, Abraham Ancer and Cameron Smith entered Sunday with the best chance of catching Johnson. That trio finished the third round tied for second at 12 under par.

A four-shot deficit with 18 holes to play is certainly difficult to erase, but it's not impossible. Greg Norman blew a four-shot lead through seven holes Sunday at the 1996 Masters, finishing with a 78 and allowing Nick Faldo to win the green jacket.

Of course, Johnson has only played two rounds over par dating back to the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational in August. That's a span of eight tournaments.

There's certainly a chance that something could happen Sunday that knocks Johnson off his current pace, or one of the players chasing him suddenly catches fire, but it would be a surprise to see anyone other than him wearing the green jacket at the end of the final round.