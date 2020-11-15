Masters 2020: Live Updates for Leaderboard Scores on Sunday

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Sunday at The Masters has arrived at last.

It may have taken seven months longer than usual to get here, but it won't lessen the day for whoever slips on the green jacket at the end of the day.

Following Saturday's action, it seems likely that'll be Dustin Johnson. A third-round 65 moved Johnson to 16-under par and gave him his second round of 65 on the week. The four-stroke lead has him ahead of Sungjae Im, Abraham Ancer and Cameron Smith, who remain tied in second place at 12-under.

Should Johnson stumble, there are plenty capable golfers still in contention waiting for their chance to surge up the leaderboard.

Here's how things look at Augusta National as the final round gets underway.

Sunday's Live Stream

Live Stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports app, CBS All Access, Masters.com

Schedule: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. EST



Featured Groups: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. EST

Amen Corner: 8:10 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. EST

Holes 4, 5, and 6: 8:45 a.m. - 2 p.m. EST

Holes 15 and 16: 9:15 a.m. - 2:15 o.m. EST

TV Broadcast: CBS

Live Leaderboard: Masters.com, Masters app, PGA.com

Round 3 Leaderboard

1. Dustin Johnson (-16)

T2. Abraham Ancer (-12)

T2. Sungjae Im (-12)

T2. Cameron Smith (12)

5. Dylan Frittelli (-11)

6. Justin Thomas (-10)

T7. Sebastian Munoz (-9)

T7. Patrick Reed (-9)

T7. Jon Rahm (-9)

T10. Rory McIlroy (-8)

T10. Brooks Koepka (-8)

T10. Tommy Fleetwood (-8)

T10. Hideki Matsuyama (-8)

Notables: T20. Tiger Woods (-5), T29. Bryson DeChambeau (-3), T36. Bubba Watson (-2), T52. Jordan Spieth (+1), T56. Phil Mickelson (+2)

Full Leaderboard available at Masters.com.

No one played better than Johnson on Saturday. The runner-up of last year's Masters completed a clean round with five birdies and an eagle on No. 2. If he's able to keep up his pace, Johnson will shatter the 72-hole record of 18-under par last reached by Jordan Spieth in 2015, according to ESPN Stats and Info.

Since missing the cut at Augusts in 2014, Johnson hasn't placed worse than 10th at The Masters.

He's now got a four-stroke lead with 18 to holes left to play.

Right behind him is Ancer, a 29-year-old making his first appearance at The Masters and absolutely tearing the course up. After pulling into a tie for first at nine-under through 36 holes, Ancer pulled off a third-round 69 to stay within striking distance of Johnson. Only a bogey on a the par-five No. 13 hole kept Ancer from grabbing a solo hold on second place. He had no other blemishes on scorecard and remains a threat to win on Sunday.

Further down the leaderboard, Rory McIlroy (eight-under) climbed back into the top ten after finishing his first round at three over par. Since then, McIlroy has shot 11 under par with only one costly mistake on Saturday, also on No. 13.

Given the opportunity to gain ground with the par-five, McIlroy had to three-putt in order to escape with a bogey. He was able to gain the stroke back on No. 16 with birdie on a par-three.

McIlroy hasn't won a Masters tournament yet in his career, and will need to play one of his best rounds of gold and then some in order to make it happen in 2020, but the way he's jumped back into contention makes him a player to watch on Sunday.