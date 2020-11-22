WWE Survivor Series 2020 Results: Reviewing Top Highlights and Low Points

0 of 9

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Survivor Series 2020 was advertised as the best of the best in competition with one another. But was it one of WWE's best events of the year?

It certainly had a lot of potential with matches like Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre, The New Day vs. The Street Profits, the farewell of The Undertaker and more.

Champion vs. champion matches are rare and the traditional elimination fights are always intriguing, so the prospects were there for a great show.

How did things play out? What were the standout moments of the event, for better or worse?

Presented in order of appearance, here is a breakdown of some of the highlights and low points of WWE Survivor Series 2020.