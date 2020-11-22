WWE Survivor Series 2020 Results: Reviewing Top Highlights and Low PointsNovember 23, 2020
WWE Survivor Series 2020 Results: Reviewing Top Highlights and Low Points
WWE Survivor Series 2020 was advertised as the best of the best in competition with one another. But was it one of WWE's best events of the year?
It certainly had a lot of potential with matches like Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre, The New Day vs. The Street Profits, the farewell of The Undertaker and more.
Champion vs. champion matches are rare and the traditional elimination fights are always intriguing, so the prospects were there for a great show.
How did things play out? What were the standout moments of the event, for better or worse?
Presented in order of appearance, here is a breakdown of some of the highlights and low points of WWE Survivor Series 2020.
Full Match Results
- The Miz won the Dual-Brand Battle Royal on the kickoff.
- Team Raw won the Men's Survivor Series Elimination Match.
- The Street Profits defeated The New Day by pinfall.
- Bobby Lashley defeated Sami Zayn by submission.
- Sasha Banks defeated Asuka by pinfall.
- Team Raw won the Women's Survivor Series Elimination Match.
- Roman Reigns defeated Drew McIntyre by submission.
Highlight: Kickoff Pre-Show
Most of the time, nothing happens in the kickoff. It's usually just an hour of video packages and a match that means absolutely nothing.
However, this time around, The Gobbledy Gooker won the 24/7 Championship by pinning R-Truth on its thirtieth anniversary from when it hatched!
Then, The Miz won the dual-brand Battle Royal by last eliminating Dominik Mysterio. While this match was far from the most important on the card, it gave Raw a point, showed Mysterio has a lot of promise and the new Mr. Money in the Bank is building more momentum every day.
That poses The Miz as a bigger threat now than ever to the WWE Championship as he is definitely cunning enough to pull off a swift win.
Highlight: Men's Traditional Elimination Match
Team Raw absolutely dominated the men's elimination match with a clean sweep that could have been boring to watch, but was anything but.
In a rare showing of balance and logic, WWE booked each member of the team to score an elimination, rather than focus entirely on one singular person to push.
SmackDown had some moments to not look like total losers, too. Otis did his best to be the powerhouse of that team, for instance.
The only real loser of the bunch was Seth Rollins, who sacrificed himself at the start to give the red brand the advantage. Like a true heel, he had no interest in anything but his own agenda and screwed his team in ways they couldn't come back from.
Assuming he takes time off, this was an interesting way to send him away and he'll be the perfect scapegoat to blame the loss on, minimizing any damage done to the others for losing.
Keith Lee debuted a new theme that is much better than what he's been using since joining the Raw roster, too. That was the cherry on top of a fun opening match.
Highlight: The New Day vs. The Street Profits
WWE couldn't go wrong pairing The New Day with The Street Profits and just letting them do their thing.
Both teams are so talented and energetic that this was a guaranteed success they didn't fall short of.
Ahead of the bell ringing, the teams felt hyped up—The New Day in their Gears of War outfits and The Street Profits with their backstage promo.
All throughout the match, they spouted trash talk but never crossed over into heel territory. It was just friendly competition, as evidenced by their embrace when it was all said and done.
The right call was made with Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins coming out on top, too. They're the younger team who needed to prove themselves against the established Hall of Fame-worthy unit that now respects them even more.
This was a rather flawless section of the night. Kudos goes to everyone involved in setting this up and executing it so well.
Highlight: Bobby Lashley vs. Sami Zayn
Sami Zayn was never going to be that much of a challenge for Bobby Lashley, who has been on a tear these past few months. However, WWE found a happy medium of humiliation that wasn't entirely a squash.
The intercontinental champion was able to get some shots in, but he was outclassed from the very start.
Just having The Hurt Business ringside in the United States champion's corner threw Zayn off his game, as they perpetually foiled his plans to cheat.
One of the best moments of the match was Zayn purposely tripping over MVP's foot in an attempt to force the referee to call for a disqualification.
That is a great example of finding a way to come out with positives despite taking such a one-sided loss.
Zayn didn't get the win itself, but he scored some extra character points. He came out of this looking like a better cowardly heel than before, even though he was bested rather easily.
Highlight: Asuka vs. Sasha Banks
While it wasn't as bombastic or amazing as some of what preceded it, the clash between Raw's and SmackDown's women's champions was about as rock solid as one could ask for.
Had they not already fought so many times earlier this year, it would have been a bigger deal. By now, this is just a repeat of what we've seen before and not something too special.
However, this may have been their best match. Without Bayley ringside in the corner of The Boss to dictate their heel style, Banks was able to simply wrestle, which is her greatest strength.
It's a shame Asuka has been rather inconsequential as of late and suffered another setback here, but she put up a great fight and only got caught with a quick pin. That's far from a weak showing.
Low Point: Women's Elimination Match
WWE often gets fixated on an idea and puts it above everything else, whether or not it's the most amazing thing in the world.
Lately, watching Lana get put through a table has been a bigger focal point of the Raw women's division than The Empress of Tomorrow and her championship. Sadly, the same continued here in this elimination match.
This was the longest fight so far on the card and it boiled down to nothing but another setup for another joke about Lana.
She stood off on the steps and watched the match unfold, only to be declared the sole survivor by default.
Undoubtedly, some people backstage and at home laughed. A double count-out is a good way to pull off that joke. But that wasn't funny enough to be worth making it the only payoff of this match.
No one will be talking about Bianca Belair's impressive showing because WWE couldn't even get that right! She only took down the women's tag team champions through passive methods of a disqualification and count out, rather than scoring active pins or submissions.
You've probably already forgotten how Bayley was the first eliminated by Peyton Royce, for example.
The only story out of this is the momentary chuckle of watching Lana win by just standing there. And what good does all that do? She looks no more credible after such a hollow victory and she'll probably be put through a table again tomorrow night anyway.
This could have been so much more, but WWE clearly thought giggling about Lana was the biggest priority.
Highlight: Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns
The "slow and methodical pace" of this match, as expressed by the commentary team, hindered the start of this. Thankfully, later on, things picked up.
Once they kicked things into gear, it was much more enjoyable. In particular, it was fun to see Drew McIntyre take two Samoan Drops through the commentary table and a spear through the security barricade, just to kick out.
Since one of these Superstars had to lose, this was done well. McIntyre took all that and more, including interference from Jey Uso and a low blow before passing out.
One problem this match wasn't able to escape, though, was how it was a moot point who would win. From the very start, SmackDown was mathematically unable to equal or surpass Raw in points, so it didn't matter Roman Reigns was victorious.
Still, the right call was made. The Tribal Chief shouldn't lose until at least WrestleMania 37, if not after that. McIntyre got his big victory earlier this week by winning the WWE Championship back from Randy Orton and went out looking strong.
Highlight with a Heavy Heart: The Undertaker's Final Farewell
From one perspective, The Undertaker's final farewell is nothing but a low point. It's sad to see arguably the greatest of all time bow out, particularly to an empty arena. He deserves better than that and it's never going to be the same knowing The Dead Man doesn't have at least one more match in him.
But nothing lasts forever and we all knew this day was coming.
The highlight isn't that The Undertaker's career is over, but that we were still able, in some fashion, to celebrate what an amazing career it was.
He is called The Phenom for a reason. He earned it in every sense of the word. There will never be anyone else like him and the business, as well as the lives of his countless fans are forever better because he was who he was.
Hats off to an absolute icon who doesn't just deserve a spot on the Mount Rushmore of wrestling, but his own monument.
Anthony Mango is the owner of the wrestling website Smark Out Moment and the host of the podcast show Smack Talk on YouTube, iTunes and Stitcher. You can follow him on Facebook and elsewhere for more.