    Sean Clifford Benched for Will Levis as Penn State QB vs. Nebraska

    Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistNovember 14, 2020

    Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford (14) looks for a receiver during an NCAA college football game against Ohio State in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. Ohio State defeated Penn State 38-25. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
    Barry Reeger/Associated Press

    With the Penn State Nittany Lions trailing the Nebraska Cornhuskers 24-3 in the second quarter of a battle between winless teams Saturday, Penn State head coach James Franklin benched junior quarterback Sean Clifford in favor of sophomore Will Levis.

    Franklin made the move after Clifford fumbled while getting sacked by Deontai Williams, who recovered the ball and returned it 26 yards for a touchdown.

    Penn State began the season ranked No. 8 in the country, but it is off to a hugely disappointing 0-3 start after losses to Indiana, Ohio State and Maryland.

                       

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

