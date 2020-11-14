    NBA Draft Rumors: Knicks, Suns, Spurs, Magic Open to Trading 2020 1st-Rounders

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 14, 2020

    San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich gestures during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP)
    Kevin C. Cox/Associated Press

    The New York Knicks, Orlando Magic, San Antonio Spurs and Phoenix Suns are among the teams open to trading their first-round pick in Wednesday's NBA draft.

    Ian Begley of SNY.tv reported the news Saturday. It seems a majority of lottery picks would be available for the right price in what's been deemed one of the most uncertain drafts in recent memory.

    The Knicks own the No. 8 selection, Suns are slated to pick No. 10, the Spurs at No. 11 and the Magic at No. 15. Phoenix and Orlando seem more likely to try to use their picks to acquire a veteran for instant help, while the Spurs may look to trade up and acquire a future star after missing the playoffs for the first time since 1996-97.

    This year's draft has been impossible to predict, thanks in part to the lack of surefire star talent. LaMelo Ball, James Wiseman and Anthony Edwards are expected to go off the board Nos. 1-3, but there is a wide variance in opinions on who among those players is best.

    It's possible, if not likely, a player in the 10-15 range will wind up being better than one taken in the top three.

    The COVID-19 pandemic has also made evaluating the talent a far more difficult task, with teams having only limited chances to see these young stars in action. 

