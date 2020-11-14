Florida's Kyle Pitts Won't Play vs. Arkansas, Vanderbilt with Concussion

John Raoux/Associated Press

Florida head coach Dan Mullen announced tight end Kyle Pitts will miss Saturday night's game against Arkansas because of a concussion.

Mullen told ESPN's Laura Rutledge that Pitts, who was injured during last week's win over Georgia, is also likely to sit out next Saturday's matchup with Vanderbilt.

It's a major loss for the Gators offense.

Pitts has recorded 24 catches for 414 yards and eight receiving touchdowns, which was tied for the third-highest total in the country entering Saturday.

His success during Florida's 4-1 start to season has also helped the junior tight end boost his draft stock for 2021 to the point that he could be a top-10 selection.

"Nobody can guard him," UF wide receiver Trevon Grimes told Edgar Thompson of the Orlando Sentinel in October. "We've always known that. It was just a matter of time until everybody else knew that, and I think they know now. It's going to be hard to stop him."

Kemore Gamble and Keon Zipperer will likely split snaps at tight end for Florida against Arkansas.

The Gators sit atop the SEC East division with a half-game lead over the Bulldogs (4-2) along with a tiebreaker in that head-to-head race after last week's victory.

It does give them a little bit of wiggle room during the stretch run of the regular season, and a remaining schedule without a currently ranked foe also plays to their advantage.

Not having Pitts available lessens Florida's offensive upside for the time being, though.