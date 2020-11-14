Mike Weber's Chiefs Super Bowl 54 Ring Sells for over $70,000 at Auction

Michael Owen Baker/Associated Press

The Super Bowl LIV ring given to former Kansas City Chiefs running back Mike Weber sold for over $70,000 in an online auction.

TMZ Sports reported Saturday that Goldin Auctions didn't provide the final sale price after the $70,000 bid was placed.

It features two Lombardi Trophies made with marquee-cut diamonds to symbolize the franchise's pair of Super Bowl titles. It also has 122 other diamonds and 16 rubies along with Weber's name, number and signature on the inside, alongside scores from the team's playoff run.

Weber was signed to the Chiefs' practice squad in January to provide depth for the postseason, though he didn't play any games before being released in May. The 23-year-old Ohio State product joined the Green Bay Packers practice squad Wednesday.

He was originally selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL draft.