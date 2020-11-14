NBA Free Agency 2020: Predicting Best Fits for Fred VanVleet, Goran Dragic, More

NBA Free Agency 2020: Predicting Best Fits for Fred VanVleet, Goran Dragic, MoreNovember 14, 2020
Fred VanVleet's success with the Toronto Raptors over the past few years has made him one of the most coveted offseason targets in the NBA.
The guard out of Wichita State is viewed as the top unrestricted free agent this offseason. If he chooses to leave Toronto, he will have plenty of suitors.
The guards beneath VanVleet on the free-agent market should also generate plenty of buzz. Goran Dragic may be 34, but he could be one of the top second-tier free agents after his terrific season with the Miami Heat.
Christian Wood is the surprising option on the list of top available free agents. He came out of obscurity last season to shine with the Detroit Pistons after Andre Drummond was traded.
The success Wood achieved, combined with the lack of high-caliber frontcourt targets, should make him one of the most wanted players on the free-agent market.
Fred VanVleet
Fred VanVleet faces a similar decision as Kawhi Leonard did a year ago.
He could parlay his success in Toronto into a contract elsewhere, or he could stay in Ontario and chase titles with the core the Raptors have in place.
VanVleet's decision should be one of the toughest this offseason since plenty of suitors could come in for his signature following the improvements he made across the board during the 2019-20 season. The 26-year-old increased his scoring average by 6.6 points per game and boosted his rebounds, assists and steals per game totals by one.
If he opts to leave Toronto, VanVleet could land with the New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons or Phoenix Suns, with each team in need of a point guard.
The depth on those rosters may change before free agency if they select one of the many point guards available in the 2020 NBA draft. But while Tyrese Haliburton, Killian Hayes and others are nice prospects, LaMelo Ball seems like the only first-day superstar in the point guard class.
With the Knicks, Pistons and Suns all picking outside the top three, they may have to chase a veteran guard like VanVleet to help the first-round pick grow into NBA play.
The Knicks feel like the most obvious option for VanVleet since they are in need of a distributor and whiffed on all of the major free agents last offseason. If New York lands the 26-year-old, it may be able to draw in another marquee free agent in an attempt to turn things around.
It will take time for the Knicks to develop into a contender, even for the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference, but surrounding their young players with an experienced floor general would be a great step in the right direction.
Best Fit: New York Knicks
Goran Dragic
The best move for Dragic may be to return to the Heat and chase a championship alongside Jimmy Butler and Co.
Dragic was one of the most valuable players on the Heat roster last season, and his absence significantly hampered Miami's chances of defeating the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals. The Slovenian averaged 16.2 points per game in the regular season and increased his totals in the postseason with 10 20-point performances.
Miami could use Dragic to partner with Duncan Robinson and Tyler Herro in a backcourt that may not change much compared to last season. The Heat will have to make some improvements, and they could do so first in the draft. However, it may be hard to find someone with Dragic's talent and experience on the free-agent market.
The improvements could occur at other positions if they believe upgrades on impending free agents Derrick Jones Jr. and Jae Crowder are available.
If the Heat have to choose between the three free agents, Dragic could be the best option since he was so important to their postseason success.
Were Dragic handed a two- or three-year-deal, Miami could benefit from his backcourt play while refining the skills of Robinson and Herro, as well as potentially bringing along another young guard.
That plan seems ideal for a team that needs to keep most of its roster pieces in place to challenge the Milwaukee Bucks, Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics for the Eastern Conference crown.
Best Fit: Miami
Christian Wood
Detroit is expected to face a challenge to bring back Wood.
The 25-year-old big man averaged 13.1 points and 6.3 rebounds per game last season, but those numbers do not tell the whole story of his performance. Once Drummond was shipped to the Cleveland Cavaliers, Wood exploded for 16 consecutive double-digit performances.
New York and the Charlotte Hornets could be intrigued by Wood's frontcourt talents. The Knicks are the more likely destination of the two since the Hornets are in a better spot to land a top center in the NBA draft.
However, neither team may have a chance to land Wood if the Pistons are smart. Securing the big man could help Detroit build a foundation of young players, one that could grow with whomever is selected with the No. 7 overall pick.
If the Pistons believe they can sign Wood to a new deal, they can go after a guard to partner him and Blake Griffin in a revamped lineup.
Detroit still has a long way to go to be a fixture in the East playoff picture, but it would be worse off without Wood on the roster.
Best Fit: Detroit.
Statistics obtained from Basketball Reference.