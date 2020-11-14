NBA Free Agency 2020: Predicting Best Fits for Fred VanVleet, Goran Dragic, More

1 of 3

Fred VanVleet faces a similar decision as Kawhi Leonard did a year ago.

He could parlay his success in Toronto into a contract elsewhere, or he could stay in Ontario and chase titles with the core the Raptors have in place.

VanVleet's decision should be one of the toughest this offseason since plenty of suitors could come in for his signature following the improvements he made across the board during the 2019-20 season. The 26-year-old increased his scoring average by 6.6 points per game and boosted his rebounds, assists and steals per game totals by one.

If he opts to leave Toronto, VanVleet could land with the New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons or Phoenix Suns, with each team in need of a point guard.

The depth on those rosters may change before free agency if they select one of the many point guards available in the 2020 NBA draft. But while Tyrese Haliburton, Killian Hayes and others are nice prospects, LaMelo Ball seems like the only first-day superstar in the point guard class.

With the Knicks, Pistons and Suns all picking outside the top three, they may have to chase a veteran guard like VanVleet to help the first-round pick grow into NBA play.

The Knicks feel like the most obvious option for VanVleet since they are in need of a distributor and whiffed on all of the major free agents last offseason. If New York lands the 26-year-old, it may be able to draw in another marquee free agent in an attempt to turn things around.

It will take time for the Knicks to develop into a contender, even for the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference, but surrounding their young players with an experienced floor general would be a great step in the right direction.

Best Fit: New York Knicks