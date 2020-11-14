Masters Leaderboard 2020: Saturday Score Updates and Tournament Predictions

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The Masters leaderboard features a handful of previous green jacket winners a few shots back of the lead.

Of course, most of the attention has been paid to Tiger Woods, but he sits four shots back and behind two other previous Masters winners. 2018 champion Patrick Reed used a Saturday morning surge to move one stroke behind the collection of leaders at nine-under, while Danny Willett is perhaps surprisingly two shots back of the leading group.

The Englishman appears to have rediscovered his form at Augusta National Golf Club and might be a surprise contender for the title on Sunday afternoon.

Tournament Predictions

Patrick Reed Thrives After Strong 2nd-Round Finish

Reed moved within one shot of the five leaders through a terrific Saturday morning finish to the second round.

The champion from two years ago rattled off four birdies from Holes 13 to 18 to put himself in a favorable spot entering the third round. He dropped one shot during that stretch with a bogey at No. 17.

When he won in 2018, Reed surged to the front with a 67 on Saturday. After his early exploits on Saturday morning, he could be capable of producing that low of a number in the third round.

Reed owns at least one weekend round in the 60s in each of his last two Masters appearances. He carded a final-round 69 to move up into a tie for 36th in 2019.

Danny Willett Continues Surprise Performance

Willett is arguably the most surprising figure in the top 20 because of how poor he performed in majors after earning the 2016 green jacket.

Since earning his lone major victory, the Englishman missed eight cuts and earned a single top-10 major finish at The Open in 2019. At this year's first two majors, Willett carded four rounds in the 70s and did not advance to the weekend rounds.

Willett's second-round 66 was the product of a tremendous run on the back nine in which he recorded an eagle at No. 13 and birdies at Nos. 14, 15 and 17. The 33-year-old also carded consecutive birdies on the second and third holes to place him among the lowest scorers from the second round.

When he won in 2016, Willett shot an even-par 72 in the third round and then moved up the leaderboard through a final-round 67.

If he keeps a steady hand on course and does not drop many shots, he may find himself in contention for the win when Sunday comes around.

