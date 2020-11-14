Masters 2020: Predictions, Live Stream and TV Coverage Hub for Saturday

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Moving Day at The Masters is shaping up to have golf's most notable players fighting for the lead.

For starters, Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas finished their second rounds Friday tied for the lead at nine under with two other players.

Jon Rahm, Hideki Matsuyama and Tommy Fleetwood are among those fighting for their first major victories within touching distance of the leaders. Meanwhile, previous major winners Justin Rose, Patrick Reed and Brooks Koepka are lurking and could surge to the top of the leaderboard with low rounds.

If the top players live up to their billing, we could witness a finish similar to the one at this year's PGA Championship, which featured a handful of golfers in contention for the victory on the final nine holes.

Masters Saturday Coverage

TV: CBS (1-5 p.m. ET)

Live Stream: CBSSports.com and Masters.com

Predictions

Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas Land in Final Group for Sunday

Johnson and Thomas could be in the best position of the marquee players to land in Sunday's final group.

The 2016 U.S. Open champion and 2017 PGA Championship winner battled through mistakes in the second round to work into a four-way tie with Abraham Ancer and Cameron Smith.

Even if they do not begin the third round in first place, the pair of experienced stars should reach the top of the leaderboard with relative ease.

Johnson was the model of consistency on the front nine Friday, as he recorded eight straight pars. He then delivered a birdie on the par-four ninth. In the first round, the 36-year-old played bogey-free golf and shot seven under with five birdies and an eagle at No. 2.

If he breaks out to a consistent start with a few birdies mixed in, Johnson could head to the back nine with confidence and the lead.

Thomas produced three runs of birdies on two holes or more in the opening two rounds. His longest stretch was four birdies from Nos. 15-18 in the second round.

His biggest advantage could come on the second hole, where he has two birdies. If he also records an early birdie or two, he may hit the double-digit under-par mark.

If the early starts are combined with either consistent rounds or the ability to bounce back from dropped shots, the pair of one-time major champions should put themselves in Sunday's final group, whether it be two or three players depending on how fast Saturday's round wraps up.

Tommy Fleetwood Puts Together Another Low Round

Fleetwood has a penchant for going low on weekends to earn top-10 major finishes.

The 29-year-old's most recent top-10 major finish—at The Open in 2019—featured three rounds in the 60s, including a low scorecard of 66 on Saturday.

At the 2017 U.S. Open, the Englishman moved up with a third-round 68, and he shot a final-round 63 a year later at the same tournament.

Fleetwood enters Saturday off a six-under 66 that brought him to within two strokes of Johnson and Thomas.

Even though he has not earned a top-10 placing at Augusta, Fleetwood has produced a low third-round score, carding a 66 on Saturday in 2018.

On Friday, the Englishman rolled in seven birdies, including three straight on Holes 2-4. If he takes advantage of those holes again, he could be on the way to replicating his previous low third rounds at majors.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90. Statistics obtained from PGATour.com and Masters.com.