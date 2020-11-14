NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Russell Westbrook Trade, Fred VanVleet, Jrue Holiday

0 of 3

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The 2020 NBA draft is set for Wednesday. NBA free agency opens Friday. And fortunately for increasingly anxious basketball fans everywhere, the NBA rumor mill has already started churning out trade and free-agent rumors on the daily.

Among trades, Russell Westbrook and Jrue Holiday are two of the more prominent names out there. The former because he's widely considered to be disgruntled after what many believe was a disappointing campaign for the Houston Rockets. The latter because he's a consummate modern guard every team should be interested in should the New Orleans Pelicans fail to solidify an extension.

Atop this year's free-agent class, Fred VanVleet sits as the most coveted. Following an appearance on JJ Redick's podcast, it's become apparent that FVV's top interest in free agency runs akin to Scrooge McDuck's: ducats.

Here we will go through the most recent rumors surrounding all three players and the destinations most closely linked to them.